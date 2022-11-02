Photo of the day

Denver Film Festival 11-2-22 Devan Blake Jones and Dzirae Gold

Denver singer-songwriters Devan Blake Jones and Dzirae Gold on the red carpet for the opening night of the 45th Denver Film Festival on Wednesday outside the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Jones was a Season 20 finalist on “The Voice,” and he has a new music video coming out.  

What’s happening today

Today’s second day of the Denver Film Festival features eight screenings, all between 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., and all at the AMC cineplex at 826 Albion St.

Screening of the day

Good Night Oppy Fest Day 2.jpg

Tonight's special presentation at the Denver Film Festival is a sold-out screening of 'Good Night Oppy.'

Tonight’s marquee screening is “Good Night Oppy,” which tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows the remarkable bond that was forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away. Tonight’s 7 p.m. screening at the AMC, 826 Albion St., is sold out, but you can sign up to be put on a standby list at denverfilm.org). 105 minutes

Denver Film 2018 Daniel Goldhaber Isa Mazzei

Boulder natives Daniel Goldhaber and producer Isa Mazzei appeared at the 2018 Denver Film Festival with 'Cam.'

Off the beaten path

How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” written and directed by Boulder native Daniel Goldhaber, follows a crew of young environmental activists who plot to disrupt an oil pipeline. This timely climate-chante thriller is part high-stakes heist and part activism. Q&A follows with Goldhaber, writer Jordan Sjol and producer Isa Mazzei. (Goldhaber went to Boulder High School while Mezzei attended Fairview.) 7:15 p.m. tonight at the AMC. 100 minutes

For a different appetite 

Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter” reveals how the famous culinary artist’s pursuit of excellence ultimately consumed him. 4:15 p.m. at the AMC. 96 minutes

Quote of the day

“It’s always better to ask for forgiveness than for permission, especially when you are young. You can mess up and say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know the rules’ ­­– even if you did know the rules. You can say, ‘I am just a dumb kid.’ That is a really useful tool. So if people think you are an idiot, don’t be afraid to use that against them.” – ”How to Blow Up a Pipeline” writer and director Daniel Goldhaber

Information and tickets

More Photos

Denver Film Festival 11-2-22 Japan’s Bruce Tetsuya Jade Sheeks

Japan’s Bruce Tetsuya, director of the short horror film ‘Aria,’ with producer Jade Sheeks on the red carpet for the opening night of the 45th Denver Film Festival on Wednesday outside the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
Denver Film Festival 11-2-22 Emma Needell

Colorado filmmaker Emma Needell is the director of the short film ‘Life Rendered.' It's about a rural Colorado man who splits his time between caring for his disabled father and in virtual reality, where he finds romance.
Denver Film Festival 11-2-22. Emillie Upczak

Emilie Upczak, Associate Director of the Brakhage Center for Media Arts and film faculty at the University of Colorado Boulder, is the director of the narrative feature film 'Silt,' set on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon.
Kevin Smith's family Denver Film

Kevin Smith, center, has been with Denver Film for eight years. But the 2022 Denver Film Festival is his first as CEO. And this is the first time he's been joined by his parents from Michigan, Doug and Carol Smith.

John Moore is the Denver Gazette's Senior Arts Journalist. Email him at john.moore@denvergazette.com