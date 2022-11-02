Denver singer-songwriters Devan Blake Jones and Dzirae Gold on the red carpet for the opening night of the 45th Denver Film Festival on Wednesday outside the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Jones was a Season 20 finalist on “The Voice,” and he has a new music video coming out.
Japan’s Bruce Tetsuya, director of the short horror film ‘Aria,’ with producer Jade Sheeks on the red carpet for the opening night of the 45th Denver Film Festival on Wednesday outside the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
Colorado filmmaker Emma Needell is the director of the short film ‘Life Rendered.' It's about a rural Colorado man who splits his time between caring for his disabled father and in virtual reality, where he finds romance.
Emilie Upczak, Associate Director of the Brakhage Center for Media Arts and film faculty at the University of Colorado Boulder, is the director of the narrative feature film 'Silt,' set on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon.
Kevin Smith, center, has been with Denver Film for eight years. But the 2022 Denver Film Festival is his first as CEO. And this is the first time he's been joined by his parents from Michigan, Doug and Carol Smith.
Today’s second day of the Denver Film Festival features eight screenings, all between 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., and all at the AMC cineplex at 826 Albion St.
Screening of the day
Tonight’s marquee screening is “Good Night Oppy,” which tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows the remarkable bond that was forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away. Tonight’s 7 p.m. screening at the AMC, 826 Albion St., is sold out, but you can sign up to be put on a standby list at denverfilm.org). 105 minutes
Off the beaten path
“Howto Blow Up a Pipeline,” written and directed by Boulder native Daniel Goldhaber, follows a crew of young environmental activists who plot to disrupt an oil pipeline. This timely climate-chante thriller is part high-stakes heist and part activism. Q&A follows with Goldhaber, writer Jordan Sjol and producer Isa Mazzei. (Goldhaber went to Boulder High School while Mezzei attended Fairview.) 7:15 p.m. tonight at the AMC. 100 minutes
“It’s always better to ask for forgiveness than for permission, especially when you are young. You can mess up and say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know the rules’ – even if you did know the rules. You can say, ‘I am just a dumb kid.’ That is a really useful tool. So if people think you are an idiot, don’t be afraid to use that against them.” – ”How to Blow Up a Pipeline” writer and director Daniel Goldhaber
