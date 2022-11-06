Photo of the day
What’s happening today
You can't get in (and neither can I) but the toughest ticket of the 2022 Denver Film Festival is no doubt "She Said," which follows the two New York Times reporters who broke the story that shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood – and altered the everyday American work culture forever. Starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. 7 p.m. at the Denver Botanic Gardens. This screening is sold out, but the film will be widely released on Nov. 18. Produced by Brad Pitt.
What just happened?
A clear theme that is emerging from the 45th Denver Film Festival is that whenever the world faces an urgent global crisis, powerful public and private interests stand to benefit from all of them. This year's strong documentary slate is revealing the surprising connectivity between several present existential threats to our democracy and our planet: Climate change, the opioid crisis, corporate malfeasance, election deniers, the diminishment of credible journalism and, perhaps most stunningly, clandestine efforts by government-backed private companies to gobble up the world’s dwindling farmlands (and the water that feeds them) everywhere from Arizona to Zambia. More on this after the festival, but two documentaries made profound impacts on festival audiences Saturday: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” traces counterculture photographer Nan Goldin’s efforts to hold the Sackler Family accountable for more than 500,000 deaths caused by OxyContin. And Gabriella Cowperthwaite’s jaw-dropping “The Grab” makes plain that as global warming worsens, wars once fought over oil will soon be fought over water.
Go further into the weeds ...
Speaking of agro/chemical giants, the documentary “Into the Weeds: Dwayne 'Lee' Johnson vs. Monsanto” tells the story of a groundskeeper who took on Monsanto for causing his skin disease. Screens today (4:30 p.m.) and Wednesday (7:15) at the AMC.
Hooray for journalists
All sorts of Festival are starkly demonstrating the heroic and often dangerous work of investigative journalists – especially "The Grab." Nathan Halverson, who got his brief start with The Denver Post in 2003 and now reports for The Center for Investigative Reporting, spent seven years uncovering how domestic and foreign interests are legally depleting our dwindling water resources for their own purposes. He and his team are rock stars.
Speaking of the media ...
The festival launched its series of four topical roundtables on urgent issues of the day with a conversation about the critical state of the principled media. Despite the unlikely rise of microjournalism in Colorado over recent years, the credible information drought remains a critical problem in Colorado.
"One in five newspapers, primarily in rural areas, have closed down, and so we now have this spread of news deserts," said Rocky Mountain Community Radio Managing Editor Maeve Conran. "The ongoing consolidation of ownership means a consolidation of perspectives. And there is a direct correlation between the decline in local journalism and the decline in civic engagement."
Next up in the series, called “Stories from Interesting Times,” is a conversation on art (can there be too much of it?) at 7 p.m. today in theater No. 8 at the AMC movieplex at 826 Albion St.
Quote of the day
"I’m a pessimist because of intelligence, but an optimist because of will." – Alternative Radio Founder David Barsamian quoting Antonio Gramsci's "A Letter from Prison (1929) during the “Stories from Interesting Times” discussion of the media.
Information and tickets
Go to denverfilm.org