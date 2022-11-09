Photo of the day
What’s happening today
The Denver Film Festival will present its the Excellence in Acting Award to Raúl Castillo at a 7 p.m screening of “The Inspection” at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Castillo stars in this true story of a sympathetic Drill Sergeant who affords a young gay Black man some unexpected camaraderie and support within the deep-seated prejudice in the U.S. Marines. 1007 York St. (94 minutes). Elsewhere, the evening slate features dramas from around the world, including Somalia, North Vietnam and Nazi Germany.
Screening of the day
All eyes are on "Loudmouth," a documentary about the Rev. Al Sharpton, who often found his way to the center of national conversations revolving around race in the 1980s and beyond. Director Josh Alexander says his film asks "whether the veteran activist has gone mainstream, or if America has finally decided to listen." Alexander will speak after the film with Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival co-founder Stephanie Rance. Sie FilmCenter at 7 p.m., 2510 E. Colfax Ave.
What just happened?
Not gonna lie: Between the insidious rise of fake news and the continuing diminishment of the credible mainstream media, morale is at an all-time low in many hollowing American newsrooms. And despite a few missteps that are likely be funny only to real-life journalists, "She Said" is just the self-esteem boost journalists need right now. Not since "Spotlight" has a film so painstakingly chronicled the important, meticulous and often dangerous work of deep investigative reporting. As heroic New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor wrote about widespread workforce harassment in her source book: "There isn't ever going to be an end. The point is that people have to continue always speaking up. And not being afraid.”
Off the beaten path
"All That Breathes" is the first film ever to be named Best Documentary at both the Cannes and Sundance festivals. The documentary captures the heroic efforts of two brothers who run a makeshift bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kite birds that are falling from New Delhi's smog-choked skies. The film is another lovely rumination on the toxic collision between ecology and commerce. Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m. at the AMC, 826 Albion St. (94 minutes)
Quotes of the day: From 'She Said'
• "It was as like he took my voice that day, just as I was about to start finding it." – Jennifer Ehle, as former Miramax employee Laura Madden
• "This is bigger than Weinstein. It's about the system protecting abusers." – Carey Mulligan as New York Times reporter Megan Twohey
• "Can you imagine how many Harvey Weinsteins are out there, every day?" – Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor
Information and tickets
