The Downtown Denver Rink is returning this winter season, set to open daily from Nov. 24 to Feb. 20, the Downtown Denver Partnership announced Friday.

This will be the seasonal ice-skating rink’s 11th season of operation. The rink, located in Skyline Park at 16th and Arapahoe streets, did not open last year due to social distancing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rink is a long-time favorite tradition for many and we’re proud to be bringing it back to further enhance the magic of downtown during the winter,” said Sharon Alton with the Partnership. “Each year, thousands of residents, visitors and employees look forward to experiencing the Downtown Denver Rink.”

Throughout the season, ice skating is free at the rink, with skate rentals available for $7 for those 12 and under and $9 for those 13 and over.

During the first month of operation, the rink will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The hours of operation will change after Dec. 24.

The rink will add to Downtown Denver Partnership’s annual Winter in the City festivities, including the Parade of Lights on Dec. 4, a stationary parade throughout December, VisitDenver’s Mile High Tree and the Christkindl Market.

“One of the best ways to build a resilient economy is to create a place that attracts people and companies – and keeps them here – and vibrant parks and public spaces, complete with activations like the rink, are a core component of that strategy,” Alton said.

The rink is presented by Southwest Airlines and run by Denver Parks and Recreation and the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District.

Special events and activities are scheduled at the rink throughout the season, Alton said. Announcements for these events are expected in the coming weeks.

More information about the rink is available at DowntownDenverRink.com.