The Denver Public Schools’ 38th annual Shakespeare Festival returns to the Denver Performing Arts Complex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday (April 22).
Each year up to 5,000 students from 40 schools, many speaking English as a second language, perform short scenes in tented stages spread throughout the grounds. The last in-person gathering was in 2019.
A highlight is the two-block parade that kicks things off running from Skyline Park at 15th and Arapahoe streets to the performing-arts complex. More info