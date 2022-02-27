Suspected hate crimes targeting Asian communities increased by an astonishing 339 percent in the U.S. last year, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. The FBI attributes the spike largely to racist conspiracies about the coronavirus. Fitting, then, that the theme of the 2022 Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival is “Celebrating Our Resilience.”

“The last two years have been quite difficult for the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community with this latest increase in anti-Asian sentiment,” said festival Executive Director Sara Moore. “We want to make sure that people understand not only the hardships we have been going through, but also that we remain strong, together and committed to righting wrongs and injustices, especially those within our community.”

One way to do that in a universally welcoming and cathartic way, she said, is through the healing power of film.

“Our overall mission is to build bridges of awareness, knowledge and understanding between the diverse AAPI communities and the general public,” said Moore. “This festival is a unique opportunity not only to educate people on what has been happening, but for everybody to come together and share stories, learn about each other and work together with different organizations to make our community a better place for everyone.”

The Dragon Boat is Colorado's only all-Asian and Asian American film festival. The 2022 lineup is made up of five narrative films, four documentaries and 21 shorts to be screened March 3-6 at the Sie Film Center.

The opening-night film comes from Taiwan, but its topic will be urgently recognizable to rural Colorado as well. “Listen Before You Sing” is a charmer about a mountain elementary school that is slated for closure because of population migration. So a gym teacher is tasked with forming a choir that might save the school if his motley group of tone-deaf students can win a national choir contest.

“That film is an absolute heart-melter,” said Moore. “But it is also a little heart-wrenching when you realize this is actually a true story, and that schools like this one are being closed all over the world.”

More than 40 ethnicities and cultures fall under the huge AAPI umbrella, and Moore is particularly eager to screen “Yuni,” the first-ever Indonesian film to be showcased in the Dragon Boat festival. It is the story of a smart teenage girl with dreams of attending university while navigating family and societal pressures to marry. “It's just an absolutely amazingfilm that really screams, ‘Girl power.’ And with everything that is going on in the world, I think it’s important for us to be highlighting strong Asian women right now.”

The Dragon Boat is entering its seventh year and its third in partnership with Denver Film. It’s one that “definitely benefits both sides,” said Denver Film Programming Coordinator Ambriehl Turrentine.

“It has been an absolute dream to have a prestigious film organization such as Denver Film really support the AAPI community and our film festival,” Moore added. “Together, we are able to share resources and networks that both organizations would not have been able to tap into without the other. Our partnership is helping to create a strong foundation for everyone in the community to come together and stand in solidarity with each other.”

The timeline of brutal bigotry against Asian Americans is a long, shameful and ongoing blight on American history. Film, perhaps more than any other art form, has the ability to remind audiences how alike we are. It’s helping, Moore added, that films like “Parasite” and “Drive My Car” are not only being nominated for Academy Awards – they’re winning.

“To that, I say, ‘Finally,’ ” Moore said. “Finally, the mainstream media is picking up on these absolutely amazing films from all over the world. Finally, people are realizing the amazing contributions that are coming out of our community. When ‘Parasite’ won for Best Picture, I stood up and screamed, because representation matters.

“Film can do so much to bring people together and educate people on the past, present and inspire people to make changes for the future. That's what’s really special about our film festival.”

Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival

March 3-6

At the Sie Film Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., and online

For tickets and more information, go to cdfilm.org

Note: The annual Dragon Boat Festival returns to Sloan’s Lake July 23-24. Info

Also coming up:

XicanIndie FilmFest XXIV