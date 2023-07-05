Mikendra Lynn of Boulder loves fireworks. The smell, the bursts of color, all make her nostalgic.

But she also worries about environmental impacts and safety risks that can come with traditional fireworks shows. So, this year, Lynn and her partner braved stormy weather to check out the local Fourth of July show at Folsom Field — this one involving drones.

An umbrella in hand, the duo walked through heavy rain and posted up in the stadium parking lot to view the techy extravaganza. The show opened with “fun shapes,” such as stars fading from red-to-white-to-blue, to more complex designs, such as a Colorado flag “that morphed into an eagle,” Lynn said via email. Her favorite part? A massive, waving American flag that turned into an outline of “our beautiful country.”

She liked that the show was not as loud or bright as fireworks, which she can find overwhelming.

“I am an animal lover and come from a home with veterans that suffer from PTSD, so it makes my heart happy that we can still find an amazing way to celebrate without putting the pets and people I love through so much hardship,” Lynn said.

It was Boulder’s first Fourth of July community celebration at the University of Colorado at Boulder’s Folsom Field since 2019.

And while the debate rages between those who don’t consider it a “real” Fourth of July celebration if there’s no fireworks, and those who have embraced the new technology of drone light shows, one thing is certain: Done shows are only going to grow in popularity.

“This was the busiest weekend we’ve had,” said Rick Boss, CEO of Sky Elements Done Shows. “This trend is not going away.”

The North Richland Hills, Texas,-based company coordinated 40 drone shows across the country from Friday through Tuesday — including Lakewood’s first drone show at Bel Mar, the “Big Belmar Bash” on Monday.

It set a Guinness Book of World Records mark for biggest drone show with 1,002 — which spelled out “Happy 4th of July 2023.”

“It’s a new medium compared to fireworks, but we’re still painting stories in the sky,” Boss said.

Three years ago when Sky Elements got into the drone business — it previously organized fireworks shows for cities around the country — Boss said he knew there was no going back.

“We quickly said ‘this is what we want to do’ and put all our effort and core people into it,” Boss said. “We don’t even sell new fireworks shows anymore.”

For the City of Boulder, the choice was easy — the company they used to get their fireworks shows from went out of business during the pandemic. WK Real Estate has been the primary financial sponsor for the show for more than 20 years.

“This was my first taste of seeing a drone show in person, and I was pleasantly surprised because I’m kind of a traditionalist,” said Dan Kingdom, broker/owner of WK Real Estate. “I thought the drones were pretty cool.”

Like many shows — fireworks and drones — Monday and Tuesday, the stormy, windy and raining weather impacted the show’s length and attendance. There’s usually about 25,000 who show up to Folsom for the annual Fourth of July. There was no where near that Tuesday.

Lakewood made the choice to switch to a drone light show partly because last year’s fireworks show was canceled at the request of the West Metro Fire Rescue because of the dry conditions.

“This is a sustainable event we can do year after year,” said Kimberly Montague, marketing and business development coordinator for the city’s community resources.

The Lakewood show used 250 drones at 200 feet and lasted a little over 9 minutes.

“We didn’t get any pushback or negative feedback,” Montague said. “A lot of people really appreciated it because it’s more pet friendly and no fire-danger risk.”

The town of Parker is believed to be one of the first Front Range cities to substitute a drone show for its fireworks show in 2022.

“That was due to the recurring drought conditions and risk of fire bans,” said Brook Spain, community events manager.

But residents of Parker let town officials know, in no uncertain terms, they wanted the fireworks back, according to 76% of survey respondents. So the traditional fireworks show returned Tuesday.

“The traditional fireworks and all their booms and bangs just says Fourth of July and that’s want the community wanted to see,” Spain said. “But many community members really did like the drone show.”

Sky Elements’ Boss said drone light shows are typically more expensive, depending on the number of drones and length of show.

Some communities are also choosing drone shows because of the minimal environmental impact, compared to the poor air quality the smoke from fireworks shows create and the debris from artillery shells.

“And some communities are all about the boom,” Boss said of towns like Parker. “That’s one thing our drones can’t do — bring the sonic boom of fireworks. That’s why we love to do both of them together, a done and fireworks show."

As far as safety, Boss said the FAA tightly regulates drone use and it takes months to get approval for each show. The drones don’t fly over people so when one does fall — and that’s happened due to mechanical failure — no one gets hurt.

“We’ve never had an incident,” he said.

Lindsey Galloway of Superior had the Boulder drone show on her radar for about a week prior to Tuesday.

“I love fireworks. I love the Fourth of July. It’s one of my favorite holidays. So, I was really excited to see how it compared to fireworks,” she said.

Galloway arrived early. Rain started and stopped, the drones’ takeoff time was delayed, lightning flashed, and “everyone knew it was touch and go” leading up to the show, Galloway said.

The second that drones finally lifted off from the field became “a pretty magical moment, of everyone being entranced a little bit.”

The show left Galloway dazzled as drones formed a flying eagle, “something you couldn’t do with fireworks,” she said.

A few minutes in, however, weather interrupted again. Attendees were asked to exit the stadium mid-show because of unsafe conditions. People slowly filed out, “but the drones kept going,” Galloway said, allowing the crowd to keep watching as they headed toward shelter.

“It was a dramatic experience,” Galloway said with a laugh.

The Independence Day enthusiast walked away deciding drones are not only a great alternative because of the creative flexibility they displayed over fireworks, but because of less fire risk and the sensitivity toward pets or people who struggle with loud sounds.

“It felt like high-tech fireworks without the booms,” she said. “A cool alternative.”

Denver Gazette reporter Kyla Pearce contributed to this story.