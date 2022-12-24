Coming up at The Bug

Monthly programs:

• Trivia Night: Denver Trivia League. Last Tuesday of every month. Next event: 7 p.m., Dec. 27

• Emerging Filmmakers Project: Since 2002, A monthly showcase of Denver's new and established independent filmmakers since 2002. Third Thursday of every month. Next event: Jan. 19

• The Grawlix: The all-Colorado comedy super-trio of Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl perform standup and live sketches with video extras. Last Saturday of every month (except December). Next event: Jan. 27

• Freak Train: The first 12 people to sign up get 5 minutes to do (almost) anything they want on the stage. Last Monday of every month (except December). Next event: Jan. 30

Special Events:

• 50 First Jokes Denver 2023: Fifty comics take turns telling their first new joke of the new year. Hosted by Christie Buchele and Matt Cobos. 8 p.m., Jan. 7

• HORT!: A special live taping of comedian Adam Cayton-Holland in performance. 7 and 9 p.m., Jan. 13

The Bug Theatre is located at 3654 Navajo St. Info at bugtheatre.org