Red-headed crooner Ed Sheeran could not pass up the opportunity visit the newly reopened Casa Bonita restaurant while in Denver for a pair performances over the weekend.

In an Instagram video posted to his official account Saturday evening, Sheeran tells fans he's a big fan of "South Park," which featured the beloved restaurant in an episode of Season 7. (If you missed it, South Park creators Matt Parker and Trey Stone own the restaurant. Read a bit more about that here.)

Sheeran's video is intercut with "South Park" clips in which the character Eric Cartman does all his favorite things at Casa Bonita.

In the video, Sheeran checks off that list — visiting Black Bart's Cave, watching cliff divers, taking photos in the fake jail cell, listening to a mariachi band, and of course, eating Mexican food.

As reported by Denver Gazette arts columnist John Moore earlier this month, Denver fans knew to be on the lookout for the English singer-songwriter, because he'd been popping up at random public places in the cities he's stopping in for his "Mathematics" tour.

The video was shared to Instagram Saturday after his 6 p.m. performance at Empower Field at Mile High was set to start; the show was reportedly delayed several hours because of rain and lightning.

You can watch the clip of Sheeran's Casa Bonita visit below: