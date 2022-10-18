Elton John has added a Denver concert to his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour,' promoter AEG announced Tuesday.
The concert at Ball Arena on Friday, Nov. 4, concert is one of 11 new tour dates announced this week. The Denver stop replaces a cancelled concert at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 via ticketmaster.com. The Rocket Club pre-sale begins at noon on Thursday, Oct. 20 at EltonJohn.com and runs through 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Ticket prices were not immediately available.
There are 11 concerts left on the tour's North American schedule including the newly added Colorado concert. The five-year tour's final performance is scheduled to take place in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023.