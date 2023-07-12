Hey Denver Swifties, are you...Ready For It?

If not, don't worry, you're not On Your Own, Kid. This is your guide to parking, what to and not to bring, and all of the other essential details for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts Friday and Saturday at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High so you can go dance like you're made of starlight.

The basics

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been a long time coming. Swift's last Denver performance was on her Reputation stadium tour in 2018.

The shows will begin each night promptly at 6:30 p.m., gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and parking lots open at 1 p.m.

Swift has two opening acts, Gracie Abrams and MUNA.

Abrams is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter best known for songs "I miss you, I'm sorry," "Feels Like," and "I know it wont work." Her most recent album, Good Riddance, came out earlier this year.

MUNA is a three-member indie pop band with three released albums. They are most recently known for their song "Silk Chiffon," a musical collaboration with artist Phoebe Bridgers, who also collaborated recently with Taylor Swift on the song "Nothing New."

The shows are estimated to contribute between $40 and $140 million to Colorado's GDP, according to various sources and estimates from cities the tour has already visited.

Getting there and parking

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium is located at 1701 Bryant St. in Denver, right by the intersection of I-25 and Colfax Ave.

Whether you're driving in a getaway car, riding up on the afternoon train, or walking fast through the traffic lights, there are several ways to get to and from the shows this weekend.

Parking: Parking on-site at the stadium requires a parking permit and ADA parking is available first-come first-serve in lots L, D or G. All lots open at 1 p.m. Parking is also available off-site at Riverside Church Denver, Denver Aquarium, Ball Arena and Auraria Parkway.

Rail: The nearest RTD station is Mile High Station. Before and after both concerts, RTD will add cars to regularly scheduled service on the E and W lines, which both directly serve Empower Field at Mile High. Cars are also being added to the N Line service between Eastlake, 124th Station, and Union Station. All rides are free this month, for RTD's "Zero Fare for Better Air" campaign.

Two light rail lines directly serve the venue and can be accessed at the Decatur-Federal Station along the W Line or the Empower Field at Mile High Station along the E and W lines. Both stations are a short, less than 10-minute walk to the stadium. Additionally, all rail service to Denver Union Station allows customers to make a simple transfer to the E and W lines.

Customers using the D and H lines into downtown can also reach Empower Field by exiting the train at the Colfax at Auraria Station and walking about 20 minutes to the stadium.

Bus: Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard). Additionally, the 1, 15L, 16, and 31 all serve the Decatur-Federal Station.

For customers looking to easily transfer to the E or W lines at Denver Union Station, the Flatiron Flyer, 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, and 32 are all options.

Rideshare: The pickup location is on Eastbound Howard Pl. south of Lot M

Taxi: Located on Mile High Circle

Scooter: Parking zones are located at the Broncos Bridge and designated areas around the Ring of Fame Walk.

What's the bag policy?

Mile High Stadium only allows clear bags no larger than 12"x6"x12".

A small clutch bag or purse no larger than 6.5"x4.5" is allowed.

Each ticketholder can carry one clear bag and one purse or clutch.

What can you bring?

A full list of prohibited items is on the Empower Field Mile High website. Avoid being the reason we can't have nice things by leaving the below items at home.

Signs larger than 11" x 17"

Professional or commercial cameras/photography equipment, video cameras, Go Pros, audio recording devices, tripods

Food/beverage and glass or metal containers

Lights or battery packs

Masks (with the exception of medical/covid masks or religious face coverings)

Clothing, costumes or personal effects that may impede the view of those around or behind you

Umbrellas

Weapons of any kind

Friendship bracelets and portable phone chargers are allowed, according to the website. Just don't throw the friendship bracelets on stage, some fans on social media are asking.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

What is the tour about?

Swift's "Eras Tour" takes fans on a journey through her musical "eras," which include 10 studio albums, in 131 shows across five continents.

The show is three hours long and broken into ten "acts" that represent each era of music Swift's albums represent, from country and pop to folk and alternative rock.

At each concert, Swift plays two "surprise songs," songs that don't appear on her regularly scheduled setlist. Fans don't know what songs she'll play ahead of time.

The show was choreographed by Mandy Moore, who grew up in Summit County, Colorado.

Weather forecast

Swift is a big fan of rain, mentioning it in several of her songs and even playing through rainy nights along her tour.

This weekend, there's a chance fans might meet Swift in the pouring rain.

Friday night's forecast includes a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Friday is forecast calls for a low of 60 and high of 86, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

On Saturday night, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m.

Saturday is forecast to see a low of 60 and high of 81.

What do fans wear?

Trade your baseball cap for a crown this weekend, because Swifties — what Swift fans call themselves — are dressing to the nines for her shows.

Think rhinestones, sequins and sparkly cowgirl boots, and you'll never go out of style.

At past shows, fans have worn a wide variety of attire, dressing for women, men and, lately, for revenge. There are several common trends that fans looking for last-minute outfits can follow.

Just remember, no amount of vintage dresses gives you dignity.

The Eras: fans on social media and Taylor herself have assigned certain colors and vibes to each of Swift's ten studio albums.

Swift's Eras Tour poster gives a color key to follow for fans looking to dress like a certain era. Swift's debut album is green, Fearless is yellow, Speak Now is purple, Red is, of course, red, 1989 blue, Reputation is black, Lover is pink, Folklore is grey, Evermore is beige and Midnights is dark blue.

Characters: Swift is known for her elaborate and complex storytelling, especially in her Folklore and Evermore albums, which she said on social media tell stories of "fantasy, mystery and memory."

Fans have come to her concerts dressed as characters that appear in her music: The "You Belong with Me" Taylor, writing notes to her crush next door and holding them up to the window in a t-shirt that says "Junior Jewels" and pajama pants; and even the dog dyed key lime green from her song "The Last Great American Dynasty."

Past outfits: Other fans have re-created some of Taylor's iconic past outfits, such as the sheer flower dress she wore to the 2021 Grammys and the classic Red outfit, which totes a white t-shirt that says "Not a lot going on at the moment," black shorts, heart glasses and a black hat.

Several fans on TikTok have dug deep into Swift's outfit history, adorning goggles, a bear sweater and a banana to replicate a viral video Swift's mother shared behind her back of Swift after Lasik surgery.

Get sparkly: Many fans opt to simply go with the Taylor Swift vibe: Sparkles, sparkles and more sparkles. You can still make the whole place shimmer with any piece of sparkly clothing from dresses to sequined cowgirl boots. Best believe you're still bejeweled when you walk in the room.

Trends to know about

Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it. There are several trends that every Swiftie who doesn't want to be on The Outside should know.

Friendship bracelets: After Swift's most recent album, fans took lyrics seriously and started trading friendship bracelets at her shows. The lyric, from the song "You're on Your Own, Kid," says "so make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it, you've got no reason to be afraid."

Fans come to her shows with arms full of homemade bracelets with phrases and words from Swift's music.

'13' on hands: Swift was born on Dec. 13, 1989 and has long said 13 is her lucky number, drawing it on her guitar-strumming hand during concerts for good luck. Many fans have started doing the same.

Double-clap in "You Belong with Me": Fans have added a crowd-wide double-clap right after the line "I'm the one who makes you laugh when you know you're 'bout to cry," *clap clap*.

The 'Bejeweled' dance: TikTok creator @mikael.arellano created the dance move that went viral on social media, so much so that Swift herself has been seen doing it on tour. When Swift sings the word "shimmer," fans flutter their fingers in front of them.