FAIRS

July 7-16: Custer County Fair: Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

July 7-16: Park County Fair: Fairplay; parkcofair.com.

July 11-15: Mesa County Fair: Mesa County Fairgrounds, Grand Junction; mesacountyfair.com.

July 15-22: El Paso County Fair: El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.

July 21-29: Montrose County Fair and Rodeo: Montrose County Fairgrounds, Montrose; montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.

July 22-31: Weld County Fair: Weld County Fairgrounds, Greeley; weldcountyfair.com.

July 23-30: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo: Garfield County Fairgrounds, Rifle; garfieldcountyfair.com.

July 27-30: Arapahoe County Fair: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Aurora; arapahoecountyfair.com.

July 27-Aug. 6: Logan County Fair: Sterling; lcfair.org.

July 28-Aug. 6: Douglas County Fair and Rodeo: Castle Rock; douglascountyfairandrodeo.com.

July 29-Aug. 6: Elbert County Fair: Kiowa; elbertcountyfair.com.

July 29-Aug. 6: Delta County Fair: Delta County Fairgrounds, Hotchkiss; deltacountyfair.com.

Aug. 2-6: Adams County Fair: Brighton; adamscountyfair.com.

Aug. 4-8: Larimer County Fair and Rodeo: The Ranch, Loveland; larimercountyfair.org.

Aug. 4-12: Moffat County Fair: Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

Aug. 5-12: San Luis Valley Fair: Monte Vista; slvfair.com.

Aug. 7-12: Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo: Hugo; seelincolncounty.com/events.

Aug. 6-13: Grand County Middle Park Fair and Rodeo: Kremmling; middleparkfairandrodeo.com.

Aug. 10-13: Boulder County Fair: Longmont; bouldercountyfair.org.

Aug. 25-Sept. 4: Colorado State Fair: Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo; coloradostatefair.com.

Sept. 16-17: Holistic Fair: Explore alternative choices for taking care of your body, mind, spirit and the environment, Loveland; tinyurl.com/y7t38kxx.

RODEOS

June 1-4: Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo: Arena at Casey Jones Park, Elizabeth; elizabethstampede.com.

July 1-Aug. 12: High Country Stampede Rodeo: Saturdays, John Work Arena, Fraser; highcountrystampede.com.

June 1-Aug. 17: Wild West Rodeo Series: Thursdays, Gus Darien Riding Area, Carbondale; carbondalerodeo.com.

June 7: True West Roundup: Durango; truewesternroundup.com.

June 8-10: Ute Mountain Round-Up Rodeo: Montezuma County Fairgrounds, Cortez; utemountainroundup.org.

June 9-11: Top of the World Rodeo: Teller County Fairgrounds, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com/event/top-of-the-world-rodeo.

June 17-18: Rodeo Parade and Rodeo: Evergreen; evergreenrodeo.com.

June 21-Aug. 16: Snowmass Rodeo: Wednesdays, Snowmass Rodeo Grounds, Snowmass Village; snowmassrodeo.org.

June 22-July 4: Greeley Stampede: Island Grove Regional Park, Greeley; greeleystampede.org.

June 23-24: Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo: Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Hugo; seelincolncounty.com/events.

July 2-4: Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo: Pagosa Springs; pagosarodeo.com.

July 5-10: Rooftop Rodeo: Estes Park; rooftoprodeo.com.

July 13-15: Cattlemen’s Days: Rodeo, horse show, carnival and more, Gunnison; cattlemensdays.com.

July 14-15: Stampede PRCA & WPRA Rodeo: WMV Saddle Club Arena & Clubhouse, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AND EVENTS

June 30

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Fort Carson: Freedom Fest: Live entertainment, activities for the whole family, food and beverages for purchase, Iron Horse Park, Fort Carson; tinyurl.com/5ea8r6nw.

June 30-July 4

Winter Park: Celebrate the 4th: Concerts, Fitness in the Park, Run for Independence and more, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/4th-july-celebration.

June 30-July 1

Denver: Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers: With postgame fireworks, Coors Field, Denver; mlb.com/rockies.

July 1

Lafayette: Independence Day Fun & Fireworks: Food, beer garden, fireworks and more, Waneka Lake, Lafayette; lafayettecolorado.com.

Limon: Independence Day Celebration: Limon; seelincolncounty.com/events.

July 1-4

Granby: July 4th Celebration: Pancake breakfast, bike parade, fireworks and more, Granby; destinationgranby.com/events/4th-of-july.

July 3

Brighton: Stars & Stripes: Concert and fireworks, Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton; tinyurl.com/fzaewkby.

Littleton: Red, White & You: Fun-filled patriotic community event, Clement Park, Littleton; ifoothills.org/events/red-white-and-you.

July 3-4

Creede: Independence Day Celebration: Street festival, vendors, live music, fireworks and more, Creede; creede.com/4th-of-july.

July 4

Arvada: Independence Day Fireworks: Stenger Soccer Complex, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.

Aurora: 4th of July Spectacular: Live music and fireworks, Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, Aurora; tinyurl.com/zpd8ncw.

Boulder: Ralphie's Independence Day Blast: Night sky drone show, CU's Folsom Field stadium, Boulder; boulder4thofjuly.com.

Breckenridge: Independence Day Celebration: Parade, live music and more, Breckenridge; gobreck.com/event/independence-day-celebration.

Buena Vista: Fourth of July Celebration: Music, parade and fireworks, Buena Vista; buenavistacolorado.org/4th-of-july-celebrations.

Commerce City: Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers: With fireworks after game, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City; coloradorapids.com/4thfest.

Cripple Creek: Gold Camp 4th: Family activities, live music, vendors, fireworks and more, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com/cripple-creek-events.

Denver: Zeds Dead & Friends Backyard Jamboree: Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccenterpark.org/civic-center-event-calendar.

Durango: 4th of July - Salute to America: Pancake breakfast, fun run, fireworks and more, Durango; durango.org.

Fairplay: Independence Celebration: Parade, beer, food, fireworks and more, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/special-events.

Grand Junction: Fourth of July Parade: Downtown Grand Junction: visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

Highlands Ranch: 5K, Parade and Fireworks: Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org/classes-camps-activities/events.

La Junta: Old Fashioned Fourth of July: Parade, cannon firings, games and more, Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, La Junta; visitlajunta.net.

Loveland: July 4th Festival: Vendors, kids play zone, food trucks and more, North Lake Park, Loveland; lovgov.org/july4th.

Monument and Palmer Lake: Tri-Lakes 4th of July: Pancake breakfast, 4th of July Fun Run, Monument 4th of July parade, street fair, beer garden and live bands, Monument and Palmer Lake; townofmonument.org/338/tri-lakes-4th-of-july.

Pagosa Springs: 4th of July Parade: Downtown Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com.

Silverton: 4th of July Celebration: Parade, duck derby, fireworks and more, Silverton; silvertoncolorado.com.

Snowmass Village: 4th of July Celebration: Live music, sweet treats and glow in the dark goodies, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Vail: Vail America Days: Parade and night time celebration, Vail; vailamericadays.com.

Westcliffe: Fourth of July: Parade and firworks, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com/our-events.

Woodland Park: Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: Food, games, music and more, Memorial Park, Woodland Park; woodlandparkchamber.com/copy-of-community-calendar.

July 5

Woodland Park: Symphony Above the Clouds: Live symphony music and drone show; woodlandparkchamber.com/copy-of-community-calendar.