Denver Film is going big this summer with a blockbuster-filled “Film on the Rocks” season that is almost certain to bring big crowds back to the iconic Red Rocks amphitheater after a pandemic-fueled falloff.

Nostalgia will rule the day with popular titles including "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi" and "Top Gun: Maverick." The schedule also includes crowd-pleasers “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the ABBA musical "Mamma Mia."

Tickets go on sale for all screenings at 10 a.m. Friday at denverfilm.org.

Five screenings will be held on designated Monday nights from June 12 to Aug. 21. The series kicks off with the 1981 classic “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” smartly timed to coincide with the highly anticipated June 30 release of the next film in that fantasy adventure thriller series, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The Aug. 21 “Star Wars” screening will mark that epic space opera’s film’s 40th anniversary.

“Red Rocks consistently delivers some of the best and most memorable entertainment experiences you can have under the stars,” Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith said in a statement. Even while a record-shattering 1.54 million attended ticketed events at Red Rocks in 2022, Denver Film’s signature Film on the Rocks series was down 20% compared to the most recent normal year of 2019. That was largely because the series was scaled from six screenings to five. The series drew 29,235 to Red Rocks last summer, and average attendance per screening was down by only 4%.

Part of the fun of attending Denver Film’s signature film series is that every event offers pre-show entertainment that showcases local bands including Pathfinder, power pop/garage rock project The Mañanas, multi-instrumentalist soul artist Aquile, modern rock/rap band Rocket Surgeons and indie songwriter Claire Heywood.

Each show will be emceed by local comedian, and True West Award-winning actor Janae Burris. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. each night with pre-show entertainment at 7 p.m. All films begin at 8:30 p.m.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

2023 FILM ON THE ROCKS SCHEDULE



• June 12: “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” directed by Steven Spielberg. Renowned archeologist Dr. Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is hired by the U.S. government to find the ark of the covenant. Opener: Pathfinder & The Mañanas.

• June 19: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) leads the fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Opener: Aquile.

• July 10: “Top Gun: Maverick,” directed by Joseph Kosinski. Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) again pushes the envelope as a test pilot. Opener: Rocket Surgeons.

• July 24: “Mamma Mia!,” directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Film adaptation of the ABBA Broadway jukebox musical crafted around a mother (Meryl Streep) preparing for her daughter's wedding in the Greek islands. Opener: Claire Heywood

• Aug. 21: “Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi,” directed by Richard Marquand. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) returns to battle Jabba the Hutt and Darth Vader in an effort to save the Rebel Alliance. Opener: TBA.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at denverfilm.org. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP reserved seating.