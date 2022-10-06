For pilot Beverley Bass, Sept. 11, 2001, began “as an extraordinarily beautiful morning” in Paris. She was uneventfully carrying 158 passengers 35,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean with her feet propped up on the dash of her American Airlines Boeing 777 when she got the call that an airplane had hit the World Trade Center in New York.
Concern turned to alarm 20 minutes later when the second tower was hit and with that came the word “terrorism.”
“Things became very different at that time, obviously, in our cockpit,” Bass said.
U.S. airspace was immediately closed and 38 in-bound commercial pilots were ordered to land in the small Canadian town of Gander on the tiny island of Newfoundland to wait out the confusion.
Bass only knew that if all those planes had been ordered to divert here, it could only mean one thing: an emergency was unfolding somewhere. Within three hours, this remote aviation town of 9,000 was joined by nearly 7,000 involuntary travelers who would need to be clothed, housed and fed for the next five days. What happened next became the basis for the Tony Award-winning “Come From Away,” a musical Bass emphatically says is not the story of 9/11. It is the story of 9/12.
“It is a celebration of the best in humankind,” she said.
Bass was the 36th of 38 pilots to land at Gander, eight hours after she left Paris bound for Dallas. And no one would be allowed off the plane for another 19 hours because there was simply no place for them to go. Because cell phones were not yet prevalent, no one knew the full extent of what was happening in New York. Some, Bass said, assumed that World War III had broken out.
“It was just a very, very hard night,” she said. But when they finally got off the plane at 7:30 the next morning, Gander revealed itself to be a kind of Brigadoon.
“I can still remember walking into the terminal and just seeing it lined with tables and tables of food,” Bass said. “The people of Gander had stayed up literally all night cooking. It was incredible.”
The spontaneous relief effort was called Operation Yellow Ribbon. Because passengers were not allowed to access their luggage, Gander residents brought diapers and baby formula to the airport. They filled 2,000 prescriptions. They brought inhalers and insulin needles and anything else they thought might be needed. Local merchants cleared their shelves without taking inventory. Gander is a town with only 500 motel rooms, so residents took strangers back to their homes to shower. One local veterinarian took charge of feeding the animals that were locked away in airplane cargo holds.
Bass, now 70 and retired, made history as the first female captain at American Airlines in October 1986, when she was 34. The next month, she led the first all-female crew in the history of commercial jet aviation on a flight from Washington, D.C. to Dallas. But she does not consider herself a pioneer. She considers herself a pilot.
Bass has now seen “Come from Away” in performance more than 100 times.
“It is such a happy show,” she said. “It’s a story that wouldn’t exist without the events of 9/11, but it was really written about the kindness and generosity that was bestowed upon us when we descended into the beautiful town of Gander."
Bass does not consider herself a religious person, but she considers Gander to be a holy place. She and her husband, Tom, have been back five times, and they seriously considered moving there after they attended a massive 10-year reunion in 2011.