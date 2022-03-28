The play that goes right

Actor Rachel McCombs-Graham’s next role will be starring in "The One-Act Play that Goes Wrong," opening April 15 at the Vintage Theatre in Aurora. And because she has alopecia, so, too, will her character, Sandra. Her big comic moment comes when she is passed through a window while unconscious.

It was McCombs-Graham’s suggestion that her stage wig should get knocked off as that happens to make the bit that much funnier.

"This will be the first time, in all my years of acting, where my wig will be coming off on purpose as part of the humor of the given circumstances,” she said. “I really hope that people will think it’s funny.”

The play runs through May 22.

– John Moore