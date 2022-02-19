Coffin races, polar plunges, human foosball, music and more will return to Nederland next month as Frozen Dead Guy Days resurrects from the grave after a two-year hiatus.
The festival that brings people from across the world to Nederland to honor the town's cryogenically frozen resident, Bredo Morstoel of Norway, will run March 18-20.
"We're really excited to have all the people back and hope they come with good spirits," said Amanda MacDonald, co-owner of the event. "Not having (Frozen Dead Guy Days) for two years has taken its toll on us and been emotionally draining. We can't wait for March 18."
Frozen Dead Guy Days was last celebrated in 2019, as the 2020 festival was canceled 48 hours before it began due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the festival was canceled for a second consecutive year because it would've been "next to impossible" to host with all the regulations surrounding COVID-19, MacDonald said.
This year's festivities will kickoff with the Blue Ball, that falls on a full moon. Each ticket costs $25. But the ticket comes with more than just access to the ball, as each person will receive a certified acre on the moon from Lunar Land, MacDonald said.
Besides the out-of-this-world bonus gift, the Blue Ball will have dancing contests, live music from Smooth Money Gestures, Dead Floyd and Alfonzo and will conclude at 1 a.m. with a silent disco session.
The festivities will continue throughout the weekend with its signature frozen T-shirt contest and turkey bowling, a polar plunge and of course, coffin races.
Three music tents will play different genres of music throughout the weekend as 34 different bands take the stage. The music acts are the same ones who were supposed to perform in 2020, and range from bluegrass and folk to rock and reggae.
MacDonald said everyone is excited for the festival's return because it brings life to Nederland.
"It really helps out everyone in this community," she said. "It helps the restaurants, the bartenders and all the local businesses. And after two years of the pandemic, we can all use the help."
But for MacDonald, the thing she is most excited about is for hundreds of people to come together and leave the rest of the world behind for a memorable weekend.
"There's a lot of discourse and stress in the world and I think that music events are a really good place for people to release positive energy and get together," she said. "This is our chance to bring that positive energy to Nederland and hope the vibe goes out to the rest of the world."