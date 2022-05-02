If You Go

'A Prairie Home Companion American Revival with Garrison Keillor'

Date: Monday, May 2

Time: 7:30 p.m.

With: Brad Paisley, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio, Ellie Dehn, Heather Masse, Sue Scott, Tim Russell, Fred Newman, Rich Dworsky and the Guy's All-Star Shoe Band

Where: Buell Theatre*

Ages: All Ages

Price: $59-$89.50

Tickets: axs.com

*This show was scheduled to be held at Red Rocks but has been moved to the Buell Theatre because of the weather.