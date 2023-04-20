Throughout the month of March, the Denver Gazette pitted 16 breweries around Denver and along the northern Front Range against each other in a brewers' bracket challenge in the spirit of the 64-team NCAA basketball tournament. Readers voted in each round and on Monday, April 3 the champion was announced.

On Tuesday the champion of the 2023 challenge, Great Divide Brewing of Denver, received its certificate — by a surprise guest too.

The terror of the Tibetan plateau, Bigfoot's cousin, the formidable Yeti came out from his canning room hideout to hoist the placard.

Marketing Manager Matt Sandy and a few other Great Divide Brewing staff all gathered in the tasting room to talk beers, brewing history and enjoy a sample flight after the inaugural brewers' bracket challenge win.

Great Divide has been located at the downtown location on 21st Street and Arapahoe Street since 1994. Known by most Denverites and Coloradans as one of the first craft or micro breweries in the state, the brewery has been a staple in downtown for nearly 30 years.

Sandy said the taproom downtown is utilizing every inch in the building — a former dairy processing plant before it was taken over by Great Divide. The former employee parking lot houses several fermenting tanks, a canning area sits just inside from the tasting room and even bags of barley and malt lay on pallets, creating an aromatic scent only conducive to making beer.

The company has three other locations serving up libations around metro Denver, including a Brewery & Roadhouse location in Castle Rock.

Twelve year-round offerings can be sampled at the locations and seasonal beers rotate throughout the year as well.

Great Divide will be one of four breweries carried over in next year's brewers' bracket challenge. Twelve new breweries will be selected and have the chance to be crowned champion during March Madness 2024.