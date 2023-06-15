The Colorado Theatre Guild's Henry Awards are going home to the Denver Center, where its homegrown theater company once again has hauled in a lion-sized share of the nominations.

The DCPA Theatre Company received a robust 34 nominations today, but that’s actually down from the record 47 it hauled in last year. The 17th annual celebration honoring the best in theater among the Guild’s member companies will take place July 24 in the Denver Center’s Wolf Theatre. The party was last held at the Denver Center in 2010.

The Arvada Center and Boulder’s Butterfly Effect Theatre Company are next with 18 nominations each.

That’s a particularly sentimental accomplishment for BETC, whose married founders, Rebecca Remaly and Stephen Weitz, just stepped away from the company at the end of this, their 17th season. BETC received just one nomination a year ago.

The Arvada Center’s nominations were all for its musicals – none for its widely praised plays.

They were followed by the Creede Repertory Theatre with 10 and Cherry Creek Theatre with nine. Last year, Creede was shut out.

The most nominated musical of the year is the Arvada Center’s “Beauty and the Beast,” with 12. Every year, the Henry Awards tends to lift one underdog company out of the pack, and this time around that’s Give 5 Productions, which took nine nominations, all for “Footloose,” a co-production with Parker Arts. The most-nominated plays of the season are BETC’s “The Royale” and the DCPA Theatre Company’s “Quixote Nuevo,” with 10 each. No less than five actors in “The Royale” are nominated in individual acting categories.

The field includes what the Guild believes to be the first non-binary nominee in Henrys history – the single-named eden, who is nominated as a supporting actress for the Aurora Fox’s baseball play “Toni Stone.” While the call continues to grow for the elimination of gendered categories in awards shows, no one has fully solved that problem yet. “We ask each company how a performer wants to be listed, and eden selected ‘actress,’” said Colorado Theatre Guild President Betty Hart, who added, “we are certainly going to be having more conversations about this.”

The Guild, which serves as an advocacy group for live theater across Colorado, splits most every category into two tiers based on company size in an attempt to expand the nominee fields and give its smaller companies a better shot at a prize. The strategy worked, as a record 26 companies earned at least one nomination. The field is again well-represented outside the metro area, with Thunder River of Carbondale and Theatre Aspen earning six noms each. The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College took five, the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre of Grand Lake landed four; the (Colorado) Springs Ensemble Theatre and Fort Collins’ Openstage took three each, and Bas Bleu of Fort Collins one.

The nominations always produce interesting oddities. This year, two different mountain productions of the Broadway reliable “Jersey Boys” – by Theatre Aspen and the Rocky Mountain Rep – both landed among the six Best Musical nominees.

DCPA Theatre Company Artistic Director Chris Coleman is nominated for directing both “Hotter Than Egypt” and “Much Ado About Nothing.” Lavour Addison is nominated as outstanding leading actor for both “The Royale” and Creede Rep’s “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood.” Emily Van Fleet and Caitlin Wise are both nominated for their co-starring work in both a musical (“Always ... Patsy Cline”) and a play (“Sherwood”), both for Creede. Jeremy Rill is twice nominated as outstanding leading actor in a musical, for Cherry Creek Theatre’s “The Headliners” and Give 5’s “Footloose” – and he might very well have landed a third for his work in Performance Now’s “Carousel” (but did not). Other multiple nominees include Brian Mallgrave, who was honored for three different scenic designs; and Emily A. Maddox for two sound designs.

Gender progress has been made in the directing categories: Last year, only one of the 10 nominees for directing a play or musical was a woman. This year, three of the 11 honorees are women. New or relatively new to the Henry Awards party include Ovation West of Evergreen, the lower-cased square product theatre of Boulder, and Denver’s brand-new Clover & Bee Productions. Boulder’s Colorado Shakespeare Festival, which has been historically almost completely ignored, bounced back with four nominations.

On the other end of the spectrum are the many companies that went largely overlooked. Town Hall Arts Center received just two nominations. Curious Theatre, which pulled out of Henry Awards consideration in 2016, returned to the fold this year under new Artistic Director Jada Suzanne Dixon. But after what subjectively had to be considered one of the stronger seasons in Curious’ 25-year history, the company received just one nomination. (Although Dixon was separately nominated as the director of BETC’s “The Royale.”) Also receiving only one nomination were Miners Alley Playhouse, BDT Stage and Vintage Theatre, which produces more shows each year than any Colorado theater company. This year that included the epic, two-part regional premiere of the Tony-winning opus “The Inheritance,” which was shut out.

So, too was Curious’ astonishing one-actor play “On the Exhale” (starring Dee Covington), Miners Alley Playhouse’s “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” and “The Oldest Boy” – and everything Buntport Theater did last season. All of that company's shows are new plays, and none of them were nominated in that category.

In all, 51 Colorado companies were considered for awards. Su Teatro, and Phamaly (Denver’s disability-affirmative theater company) were among those that also received no nominations. Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown and Lake Dillon Theatre (now called Theatre SilCo) chose not to participate.

According to the Guild, 159 shows were adjudicated and eligible for awards consideration, up from 140. Shows had to have opened between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, to be eligible.

Tickets to the July 24 awards ceremony will be available starting June 22 at denvercenter.org or by calling 303-893-4100.

17th Annual Henry Award Nominations

Outstanding Play

“The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

“The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

“The Book of Will,” Colorado Shakespeare Festival

“Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company

“Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Musical

“Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

“Into the Woods,” Arvada Center

“The Color Purple,” DCPA Theatre Company

“Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

“Jersey Boys,” Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

“Jersey Boys,” Theatre Aspen

Director of a Play

Chris Coleman, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company

Chris Coleman, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

Jada Suzanne Dixon, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Tara Falk, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Lisa Portes, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Director of a Musical

Dee Covington, “Raised on Ronstadt,” Local Theater Company

Jeff Duke, “Jersey Boys,” Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Hunter Foster, “Jersey Boys,” Theatre Aspen

Kenny Moten, “Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Kelly Van Oosbree, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

Robert Wells, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Town Hall Arts Center

Musical Direction

Eric Alsford, “Jersey Boys,” Theatre Aspen

Trent Hines, “Into the Woods,” Arvada Center

Jordan Ortman, “Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Michael Querio, “Jersey Boys,” Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Jesse Sanchez, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Lead Actor in a Play, Tier 1

Lavour Addison, “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre

Logan Ernsttal, “The Book of Will,” Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Geoffrey Kent, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

Erik Sandvold, “Franklinland,” Curious Theatre Company

Herbert Siguenza, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Lead Actor in a Play, Tier 2

Lavour Addison, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Sam Gregory, “The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Chris Kendall, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Bob Moore, “You Can’t Take It With You,” Thunder River Theatre Company

Sean Verdu, “Hand to God,” Springs Ensemble Theatre

Lead Actress in a Play, Tier 1

Emily Bosco, “Native Gardens,” Creede Repertory Theatre

Dana Green, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

Narea Kang, “The Chinese Lady,” DCPA Theatre Company

Kate MacCluggage, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company

Emily Van Fleet, “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre

Lead Actress in a Play, Tier 2

Elizabeth Baugh, “Lost in Yonkers,” Bas Bleu Theatre

Martha Harmon Pardee, “The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Emily Paton Davies, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Jessica Robblee, “The Belle of Amherst,” Clover & Bee Productions

Gin Walker, “The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Lead Actor in a Musical, Tier 1

Brian Bohlender, “Hair,” Miners Alley Playhouse

Michael Cárrasco, “Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Trevor James, “Jersey Boys,” Theatre Aspen

Mitchell Lewis, “Jersey Boys,” Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Elton J. Tanega, “Disney’s Newsies,” Town Hall Arts Center

Lead Actor in a Musical, Tier 2

Miracle Myles, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

Lars Preece, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Jeremy Rill, “The Headliners,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Jeremy Rill, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

Ethan Walker, “Cabaret,” OpenStage Theatre & Company

Lead Actress in a Musical, Tier 1

Johanna Camille-Zepeda, “In the Heights,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Cassondra James, “Gypsy,” Theatre Aspen

Maiesha McQueen, “The Color Purple,” DCPA Theatre Company

Emily Van Fleet, “Always...Patsy Cline,” Creede Repertory Theatre

Caitlin Wise, “Always...Patsy Cline,” Creede Repertory Theatre

Lead Actress in a Musical, Tier 2

GerRee Hinshaw, “Raised on Ronstadt,” Local Theater Company

Carolyn Lohr, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Emily Macomber, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Ovation West

Katie Reid, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

Leiney Rigg, “Little Women,” Performance Now

Supporting Actor in a Play, Tier 1

Raúl Cardona, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Sammy Gleason, “It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play,” Fine Arts Center Theatre

Company at Colorado College

Michael Lee, “It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Wasim No’Mani, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company

Matt Zambrano, “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre

Supporting Actor in a Play, Tier 2

Cris Davenport, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Cameron Davis, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

John Hauser, “Proof,” Thunder River Theatre Company

Cajardo Lindsey, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Augie Truhn, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Supporting Actress in a Play, Tier 1

Maggie Bofill, “Laughs in Spanish,” DCPA Theatre Company

Anne Faith Butler, “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre

Anastasia Davidson, “The Book of Will,” Colorado Shakespeare Festival

eden, “Toni Stone,” Aurora Fox Arts Center

Krystal Ortiz, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Alexis B. Santiago, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Caitlin Wise, “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre

Supporting Actor in a Play, Tier 2

Nina Gabianelli, “You Can’t Take It With You,” Thunder River Theatre Company

Missy Moore, “Hurricane Diane,” Thunder River Theatre Company

Desireé Myers, “The Revolutionists,” Springs Ensemble Theatre

Sydney Parks Smith, “The Revolutionists,” OpenStage Theatre & Company

Sarah Sheppard Shaver, “The Revolutionists,” Springs Ensemble Theatre

Alicia “Lisa” Young, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Supporting Actor in a Musical, Tier 1

Colin Alexander, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Cordell Cole, “Into the Woods,” Arvada Center

Robert “Spence” Gabriel, “In the Heights,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Kevin Hack, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Barret Harper, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Supporting Actor in a Musical, Tier 2

Zayaz Da Camara, “Small Ball,” The Catamounts

Bill Diggle, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Jordan Leigh, “Small Ball,” The Catamounts

Jeffrey Parker, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Carter Edward Smith, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

Supporting Actress in a Musical, Tier 1

Rae Leigh Case, “The Spongebob Musical,” BDT Stage

Shea Gomez, “Gypsy A Musical Fable,” Theatre Aspen

Adriane Leigh Robinson, “Damn Yankees,” Arvada Center

Megan Van De Hey, “Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Taylor J. Washington, “The Color Purple,” DCPA Theatre Company

Supporting Actress in a Musical, Tier 2

Jennifer Burnett, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Suzanna Champion, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

Amy Condon, “The Addams Family,” Sasquatch Productions

Jennifer Grahnquist, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Danielle Hermon, “Sound of Music,” Sasquatch Productions

Ensemble

“The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

“The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

“Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre

“Steel Magnolias,” Creede Repertory Theatre

“It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

“Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

Choreography

Marissa Herrera, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Jessica Hindsley, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Nick Jones, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

Christopher Page-Sanders, “Sophisticated Ladies,” Vintage Theatre

Teonna Wesley, “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre

New Play or Musical

“Acts of Faith,” Aurora Fox Arts Center

“The Headliners,” Cherry Creek Theatre

“Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company

“Laughs In Spanish,” DCPA Theatre Company

“Raised on Ronstadt,” Local Theater Company

Costume Design, Tier 1

Meghan Anderson Doyle, “The Book of Will,” Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Kevin Copenhaver, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

Clare Henkel, “Into the Woods,” Arvada Center

Helen Q. Huang, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Sarah Stark, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Costume Design, Tier 2

Caitlyn Clark, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Steffani Day, “You Can't Take It With You,” Thunder River Theatre Company

Nicole Harrison, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

Linda Morken, “The Headliners,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Sarah Zinn, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Lighting Design, Tier 1

Robert J. Aguilar, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company

Isabella Byrd, “The 39 Steps,” DCPA Theatre Company

Jon Dunkele, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Pablo Santiago, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Paul Whitaker, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

Lighting Design, Tier 2

Jess Buttery, “Dance Nation,” square product theatre

Emily A. Maddox, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Emily A. Maddox, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Neil Truglio, “A Great Wilderness,” Benchmark Theatre

Colin Young, “The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

Scenic Design, Tier 1

Efren Degadillo, Jr., “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Lex Liang, “The 39 Steps,” DCPA Theatre Company

Brian Mallgrave, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

Brian Mallgrave, “Into the Woods,” Arvada Center

Lisa M. Orzolek, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company

Klara Zieglerova, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

Scenic Design, Tier 1