Three of Lower Downtown Denver’s iconic establishments released winter holiday event schedules Monday, kicking off the festivities by the end of this month.

Denver’s Union Station at 1700 Wewatta St. will hold several events throughout the season, beginning with the “Miracle at Union Station” pop-up cocktail bar. The bar opens nightly from Nov. 24 through Dec. 29, providing holiday-themed drinks for those 21 and up.

The annual “Grand Illumination” celebration will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26, lighting the station’s 40-foot-tall outdoor Christmas tree. The event also features performances of classic holiday songs by the Denver Dolls and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Also beginning with the “Grand Illumination,” the “Merry & Bright Lights” outdoor light show will be displayed on the station’s exterior nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 27. Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to the station on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

Tickets and a full calendar of Union Station’s holiday events are available at unionstationindenver.com.

Only a few blocks away, Dairy Block at 1800 Wazee St. has its own lineup of holiday events, including the second annual “Après Ski Holiday Market.”

The market transforms the Dairy Block Alley into a European ski village, featuring dozens of local and national vendors selling food, drinks, clothing, home goods and more. The free market will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends of Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

Dairy Block will also host a “Parade of Lights” float from Nov. 30 through Dec. 31, free photos with Santa on Dec. 4, 11 and 18, performances of "The Nutcracker" on Dec. 19 and live carols by the Jingle Belles on Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

The full schedule of Dairy Block's holiday events is available at dairyblock.com.

Finally, across the street from Union Station, the Oxford Hotel at 1600 17th St. is continuing its holiday tradition with the annual “Doll’s Tea Party” on Dec. 5.

The historic boutique hotel has held the tea party each December for over 50 years, featuring ballet performances and refreshments in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. This year, the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will perform “The Dream Fairy and the Young Girl.”

There will be two showings, one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a second from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The hotel will donate 10% of its ticket sales to Children's Hospital Colorado. Attendees age 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Tickets for the “Doll’s Tea Party” are available at theoxfordhotel.com.