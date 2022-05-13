The Original Scene closed its doors in 1993. But time is fickle, and eras tend to end according to their own timelines. For many of us who found a second home at the downtown Denver performing-arts center as teenagers, the end got a lot more real last week at a funeral service for Ann Pugh, the twinkly-eyed, 98-year-old den mother who encouraged thousands of area young people to take up singing, dancing and acting over two decades.