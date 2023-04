Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is 'calling all party goblins' to her latest tour "Hard Feelings" which includes a Sept. 30, 2023 stop at Ball Arena in Denver.

β€œThis is the biggest and best tour I’ve done,” Shlesinger said. β€œI can’t wait to share my rock-hard feelings with the world.”

Shlesinger's trek starts in Kahului, Hawaii Thursday, July 27 and wraps up after nearly three dozen performances in Stokholm, Sweden at the end of December.

Denver Gazette media partner 9News reports that Shlesinger has released six Netflix specials in the past ten years, including "Hot Forever," "Unveiled," and "Elder Millennial." She's also credited with coining the phrase 'Elder Millennial.'