When you think of outdoor summer movies, you naturally think of Film on the (Red) Rocks. But this summer, there will be enough outdoor film projectors whirring around the great Colorado outdoors to confuse light-seeing Miller Moths by the millions. And if “Top Gun: Maverick” is your jam, you can probably find some grass patch to watch it on just about every night for the next few months. (OK, it’s 10 nights, but you get my point)

Most of these outdoor films are free, but for my money, the series lineup that stands 70mm above the rest is the regrettably not free “Outdoor Movies at the Lyric” series in Fort Collins. For $10, you get a local band and this rock-solid slate: “The Princess Bride" (June 2); “The Lost Boys" (June 8); “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” (June 15); "Alien" (June 22); “Wet Hot American Summer” (June 30); “RRR” (July 7); “Top Gun: Maverick” (July 13); “The Mummy” (July 21); “Mamma Mia” (July 28): "Office Space" (Aug. 4); “Moulin Rouge” (Aug. 10); “Billy Madison” (Aug. 17); “School of Rock” (Aug. 25); “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (Aug. 31); “Cannibal! The Musical” (Sept. 14) and “Donnie Darko" (Sept. 21).

Right behind: Free movies right across from Coors Field at McGregor Square in downtown Denver: “Knives Out” (June 1); “Clue” (June 8); “Ocean’s Eleven” (June 15); “Uncharted” (June 22); “Hairspray” (July 6); “Pitch Perfect” (July 13); “La La Land” (July 20); “Dream Girls” (July 27); “The Dark Knight Rises” (Aug. 3); “Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania” (Aug. 10), “Ready Player One” (Aug. 17); “The Fast and the Furious” (Aug. 24); and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Aug. 31).

And here’s a fun one-off: Aspen Grove’s “Goatflix” in Littleton will be offering a free post-yoga screening of “Step Brothers” on June 25. With goats. Yup. 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive.

Personally, my favorite place to watch an outdoor movie is in my friends Carla and Steve’s backyard, where they have a huge projection screen, the Taj Mahal of hammocks and all the free snacks you can eat as we work our way down a list of the 100 greatest films ever made. (Don’t you wish you knew them?) Sadly, I am not about to tell you their address (sorry), but you still have plenty of fun moviegoing options around town, among them:

Film on the Rocks: Attendance was a little down at the city’s signature summer cinema series with Denver Film last year, so organizers are banking on a blockbuster bounce back with big-title Monday night movies including “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (June 12); “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (June 19); "Top Gun: Maverick” (July 10); “Mamma Mia!” (July 24), and “Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” (Aug. 21). Movies start at sunset but come early because a local band will play before every film, creating a memory of a lifetime for acts like Pathfinder & The Mañanas, Aquile, Rocket Surgeons and Claire Heywood.

Sunset Cinema: Denver Film and the city also partner on this free Tuesday film series at the Denver Performing Arts Complex in that little concrete nook above Sculpture Park (aka Dancing Aliens Park) between the Bonfils Theatre Complex and Boettcher Concert Hall. This year’s theme is international food, with a lineup of food-centric features including “Chef” (June 13); “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (June 27); “Tampopo” (July 11); “The Hundred Foot Journey” (July 18), and “The Menu” (July 25). There will be live, themed music curated by Dazzle before each film, along with food trucks, costume contests, craft cocktails and more.

Cinema Azteca: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver will bring 10 Spanish-language Tuesday night films to the Holiday Theater, each with thematic live music, food and culture. A highlight will be “No,” from Chile, the story of an advertising executive's role in the 1988 campaign to bring down dictator Augusto Pinochet (June 13). Also coming up: “Relatos Salvajes” (June 6) and “Amores Perros (June 20). 2644 W. 32nd Ave. Get the full lineup at mcadenver.org.

Historic Elitch Theatre: A quintessential Denver experience is watching films on the grass outside the Old Globe-like theater that preservationists have been sloooooowly trying to save for 40 years. On tap: “Top Gun: Maverick” (June 16); “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (June 30); “Black Panther Wakanda Forever” (July 14); “Coco” (July 28), and “Mean Girls” (Aug. 11). Free, with a suggested donation of $5. Youngsters, take note: The original Elitch’s (the only one that matters), is at 4550 W. 38th Ave., not downtown.

RegiRama Films on the Quad: Regis University’s Boettcher Commons makes for a spectacular setting to stretch out and watch three free Friday films: “Vivo” (June 9); “Sing” (July 14), and “School of Rock” (Aug. 11). The series is named after the Regis mascot Regi the Fox (not to be confused with all the actual foxes that really do live in the area). There will be vendors, or pack a picnic. Denver’s real-life “School of Rock” teens will play before that last film.

Film on the Field at Stanley Marketplace: Visit Aurora presents free films on the last Saturday of every month: “Jurassic World Dominion” (June 24); “Top Gun: Maverick” (July 29); “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Aug. 26), and “Coco” (Sept. 30, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month).

Movies & Music in the Park (Golden): Three free films and live music at Parfet Park in downtown Golden, starting with “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” with a performance by guitarist René Heredia and the Colorado Institute of Flamenco Dancers (July 7). Also: “Strange World” (Aug. 4), and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sept. 1).

Westminster Movies in the Park: This is a free series that moves from week to week: “Super Pets” (June 30, Fireman Park); “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (July 14, Westminster Center Park), and “Lightyear” (Aug. 11, Irving Street Library).

Food & Flick Fridays (Firestone): “A Bug’s Life” (June 16, Harney Park); “Top Gun: Maverick” (July 21, Settlers Park) and “Shrek” (Aug. 18, Settlers Park).

Northglenn Festival Lawn: Food trucks, concerts and free films between the Northglenn Recreation Center’s main doors and the Veterans Memorial: “Coco” (June 21); “Selena” (June 28); “Top Gun: Maverick” (July 12), and “Disney’s Hook” (July 19).

Movie Nights at Infinity Park (Glendale): “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (June 12); “Encanto” (June 26); “Top Gun: Maverick” (July 10); “DC League of Super Pets” (July 24), and “Hotel Transylvania: Transformia” (Oct. 16).

Movies in the Park (Thornton): Free films in rotating parks: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (June 3, Carpenter Park); “The Emperor’s New Groove” (June 9, Community Park); “Top Gun: Maverick” (June 17, Trail Winds Park); “Puss in Boots” (July 1, Falbrook Farms); “Aladdin” (July 14, Trail Winds Park); “Jurassic Park” (July 15, Community Park); “Up” (July 29); “The Lion King Live Action” (Aug. 4, Carpenter Park); “Paddington” (Aug. 12, Trail Winds Park); “The Lost City” (Sept. 9, Community Park), and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sept. 23, Falbrook Farms).

Movies on the South Green: Free films in Central Park: “Lightyear” (June 9); “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (June 23); “Selena” (July 7); “Top Gun: Maverick” (July 21), and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Aug. 18).

Avanti Movie Nights: Outdoor screenings at Avanti Food & Beverage Hall, 3200 Pecos St.: “Bridesmaids” (June 1); “Caddyshack” (June 8); “Coming to America” (June 15); “Legally Blonde” (June 22); “Top Gun: Maverick” (June 29); “Friday” (July 6); “Dazed & Confused” (July 13); “Elf” (July 20); “Crazy Rich Asians” (July 27); “Office Space” (Aug. 3); “Superbad” (Aug. 10); “Sex and the City” (Aug. 24); “Shaun of the Dead” (Aug. 31); “Clueless” (Sept. 7), and “The Big Lebowski” (Sept. 14).

Indoors … but still cool

If you want a good one-off film, check out “Batman in Concert with the Colorado Symphony” coming to the Boettcher Concert Hall on July 14. Watch Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger in the classic 1989 film playing on four screens accompanied by a live orchestra conducted by Jacob Joyce playing the Dany Elfman score.