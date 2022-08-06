14th Annual CinemaQ Film Festival

Aug. 11-14

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave.

Cost: Individual film tickets are $8.25 for Denver Film members and $13.25 for non-members

Special event: Emmy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo will appear Aug. 12 for a screening of the animated short film “New Moon,” and receive the inaugural LaBahn Ikon Film Award .

Tickets: denverfilm.org

SPOTLIGHT FILM:

Asked to recommend one film to a CinemaQ newcomer, founder Keith Garcia chose the opening-night (Aug. 11) comedy “Sixth Reel.” "I wanted our comeback year to start on a high note of joy and laughing," Garcia said. The film is co-written and directed by Carl Andress and gay theater icon Charles Busch, who will be in person on Aug. 11 and will stick around for a Q&A, followed by a special screening of his camp classic “Psycho Beach Party." "The Sixth Reel" is a caper film about a down-on-his-luck movie collector who discovers a legendary lost film and becomes entangled in an outrageous adventure to deliver it to the right hands before it is lost forever. Info: cinemaq2022.eventive.org