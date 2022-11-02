In 2022 local radio station KOSI 101.1 marks 21 years the station will be playing all Christmas music 24-hours a day. To celebrate the occasion this season, it is hosting a music switch event live at Park Meadows Friday.
The annual local tradition attracts more than one million local listeners each week, featuring artists like Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Michael Bublé and John Legend.
KOSI will make the switch Friday, Nov. 11, 12 p.m. at the Park Meadows Retail Resort, 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree.
The KOSI event includes also a contest for kids. The station announced registration for the chance to win a Cheesecake Factory Lunch for four at Park Meadows Retail Resort and Help Santa Press the Big Red Button to Launch KOSI Christmas Music. It's currently live on its site.
You can listen to KOSI on the radio at 101.1 FM and online at KOSI101.com.