The popular European "secret dinner" event Le Dîner en Blanc is coming to Denver on June 4.

Reservations to get on the waiting list to buy tickets go live this week and May 9.

Participants must dress head-to-toe in white and bring a picnic dinner (or order one). They also must bring a fold-up white table with white table cloth and chairs.

Denver is one of 120 cities across six continents to host the event, known as the “secret dinner party.”

The exact location, always an outdoor space, is not revealed until one hour before the event starts but is said to be one of Denver’s “best known public spaces,” according to a news release.

The event began in Paris in 1988 and has gained in popularity in large cities — until the pandemic shut everything down.

“Le Dîner en Blanc captures the spirit of friendship, glamor, and European elegance,” Mike Handby, one of the local hosts, said in the release. “We love the history and anticipation of Dîner en Blanc events around the world and we are excited to bring a little piece of Europe to Denver and to add some Colorado flair.”

The other local hosts are Lauren Ripko and Amber Handby, who with Mike Handby brought the Sundown Colorado music festival to Denver in 2021.

“Originality and creativity in fashion, table setting, and fine food items are encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful,” according to organizers.

They encouraged participants to shop at local businesses for attire, décor, equipment and picnic meals.

“We felt Denver was primed for such a dazzling event as an increase of interest in fine living and fine dining has been noted over the years,” Ripko said in the release. “We look forward to paving the way and establishing a long-standing tradition for our city.”

Wine or champagne can be reserved on the website denver.dinerenblanc.com as well as pre-ordered picnic baskets from House & Howell.