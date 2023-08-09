The buzz around Denver Film’s 15th annual CinemaQ Film Festival this weekend is swirling around a highly anticipated appearance by the legendary (and legendarily weird) German character actor Udo Kier.

Perhaps you know him as Ron Camp in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” Or as the villainous Lorenzini in “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” Or as that guy called Adolf Hitler in the current Amazon Prime series “Hunters.” Or from his 273 other film roles.

“Kier has built one of the wildest, weirdest, scariest, most hilarious and intriguing bodies of work of any actor – living or not,” said Sie FilmCenter Artistic Director Keith Garcia, who programs the annual CinemaQ fest according to his three core Vs: Queer vision, voices and visibility.

“Kier’s penchant for working among many of the greats among many genres – from Andy Warhol to Werner Herzog to Lars Von Trier and beyond – has made him a queer cult icon with a talent beyond his piercing blue eyes.”

Kier, 78, will be at the Sie FilmCenter on Saturday (Aug. 12) for a double-feature screening of two restorations: “Flesh for Frankenstein” (1973) and “Blood for Dracula” (1974), both directed by Warhol Factory film auteur Paul Morrissey.

Kier is expected to be at the Sie around 5:45 p.m. for an introduction before the first film at 6. Between films, probably around 7:45-8:30 p.m., “Scream Screen” curator and host Theresa Mercado will lead a conversation with Kier about both films, with the second film to follow.

Thursday’s opening night film is “Bottoms,” a comedy following two queer high school girls who try to hook up with cheerleaders by starting a fight club. The Aug. 13 closing film is “Problemista,” a surrealist comedy following an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City.

“We’re delighted to be opening and closing on such unique high notes in queer cinema this year, both providing solid bookends for what is an inquisitive and diverse lineup for the three days in between,” Garcia said.

In all, 15 films will be shown throughout the festival, in addition to panel conversations and other events.