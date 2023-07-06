When most people hear the name Leinenkugel's, they think of the Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin brewery's Summer Shandy.

The brewery is ratcheting its game up another level by celebrating its 16th summer of the Summer Shandy in a different way.

The Canoebicle — a 'canoe meets cubicle' — will be available for rental for two days at Cherry Creek Reservoir July 19 and 20.

"Leinenkugel's thought, why not make it so you can show up to the office and be on the water at the same time, hence the Canoebicle was born," Sarah Kemp said in a press release about the celebratory event.

This event, held at Cherry Creek, is new for Leinenkugel's — but the brewery wanted to share its feelings on how tasty their shandy is with the country in a unique way.

"Summer Shandy is the perfect summer beer, and for many across the country, and when they have that perfectly crisp lemony sip, it transports them straight into the summer state of mind," Kemp said.

The Canoebicle work-from-water boat is equipped with:

Onboard wifi

Ergonomic seat

Built in desk

Waterproof speakers

Water tight storage for your work materials

A Shandy shade to keep the sun out of your eyes and off your monitor

The cost of renting the Canoebicle is $16 a session and will include a free Summer Shandy 6-pack following the session.

The Canoebicle will be available July 19 and 20 and can be booked on Leinenkugel's website.