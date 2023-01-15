Sunday brings the Hunger Auction Pro Rodeo to the National Western Stock Show, on the ninth day of its 16-day run.
Other highlights include the Junior Market Lamb Show, the always-popular Wild West Show and Sunday evening brings Canadian Night to the Pro Rodeo at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver.
Live music, free with a general admission ticket, includes the Walker Williams Band "Country music with an altitude" at 1 p.m. on the Stockyards Stage. Many Denverite's will instantly recognize the band's ad jingle "You take I-25 to exit 235 and five miles west to The Tree Farm."
"It's crazy we recorded that 23 years ago," he said.
Williams said Saturday was the longtime Denver band's first performance at the National Western Stock Show.
For more information, schedule and tickets visit nationalwestern.com.