"Literally, like, the best day ever!"

Meow Wolf, the Denver "art exhibition" known for its immersive, creative and quirky displays, suggests a Family-Friendly Spring Break in Denver full of activities that share the art exhibition's goal to engage everyone's sense of curiosity and play.

"A family-friendly trip doesn't have to mean repeating the same tired formula year after year where you spend more time fighting about what to do than actually doing it," Meow Wolf's Elise Trivers wrote in the blog. "This is the family trip that both you and your kids will be stoked that you shared together."

Talk about quirky, how many entertainment businesses send potential visitors ideas of other locations to spend time and money?

Meow Wolf's Family-Friendly Guide to Denver focuses on art-forward and imagination-inspiring activities to keep the whole family entertained over spring break. The blog includes:

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver: Meow Wolf's largest permanent installation, which "transports participants of all ages into new dimensions of storytelling and creative exploration."

1338 1st St., Denver: Meow Wolf's largest permanent installation, which "transports participants of all ages into new dimensions of storytelling and creative exploration." Children's Museum , 2121 Children's Museum Drive, Denver: including indoor and outdoor climbing structures, a faux fire station, rooms dedicated to bubbles and water, a book nook and an art studio, the museum encourages creativity and hands-on exploration

, 2121 Children's Museum Drive, Denver: including indoor and outdoor climbing structures, a faux fire station, rooms dedicated to bubbles and water, a book nook and an art studio, the museum encourages creativity and hands-on exploration Upstairs Circus , 1500 Wynkoop St. #100, Denver: a creative space where everyone selects a DIY project, with options including leather goods, jewelry and home décor, and makes them together. There is also a bar for 21+ participants.

, 1500 Wynkoop St. #100, Denver: a creative space where everyone selects a DIY project, with options including leather goods, jewelry and home décor, and makes them together. There is also a bar for 21+ participants. RiNo mural tour : brightly painted walls that "might be enough to wrench (teens') eyeballs off their phones just long enough to snap some selfies." Meow Wolf recommends starting behind Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver, and heading northeast.

: brightly painted walls that "might be enough to wrench (teens') eyeballs off their phones just long enough to snap some selfies." Meow Wolf recommends starting behind Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver, and heading northeast. Parks: Washington Park, Cheesman Park and City Park are three of Denver's biggest and most popular parks. Paco Sanchez Park, named after the man who started the first Spanish-language radio station in Denver "looks as if Dr. Seuss designed a training facility for astronauts," with its funky climbing structures.

Washington Park, Cheesman Park and City Park are three of Denver's biggest and most popular parks. Paco Sanchez Park, named after the man who started the first Spanish-language radio station in Denver "looks as if Dr. Seuss designed a training facility for astronauts," with its funky climbing structures. Rino Art Park, 1900 35th St., Denver: An art-focused public green space with an elevated promenade, murals and uniquely crafted seating spots, like swinging benches and lounge chairs.

1900 35th St., Denver: An art-focused public green space with an elevated promenade, murals and uniquely crafted seating spots, like swinging benches and lounge chairs. Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge: View wildlife (bison, raptors, coyotes, prairie dogs, and more) from the warmth of your vehicle.

View wildlife (bison, raptors, coyotes, prairie dogs, and more) from the warmth of your vehicle. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver: An amusement park, where Meow Wolf recommends riding Kaleidoscape, their "artist-driven dark ride that gently spins you through a neon fever dream of alien landscapes and laser tunnels." (Editor's note: Elitch Gardens doesn't open for the season until April 29)

2000 Elitch Circle, Denver: An amusement park, where Meow Wolf recommends riding Kaleidoscape, their "artist-driven dark ride that gently spins you through a neon fever dream of alien landscapes and laser tunnels." (Editor's note: Elitch Gardens doesn't open for the season until April 29) Bear Creek Lake Park, 15600 W. Morrison Rd., Lakewood: If the weather is good enough, rent paddleboards from Rocky Mountain Paddleboard and explore the lake.

15600 W. Morrison Rd., Lakewood: If the weather is good enough, rent paddleboards from Rocky Mountain Paddleboard and explore the lake. The Inventing Room, 4433 W. 28th Ave. #101, Denver: A Willy Wonka-inspired candy shop run by a "sugary mad scientist."

4433 W. 28th Ave. #101, Denver: A Willy Wonka-inspired candy shop run by a "sugary mad scientist." Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver: Explore artifacts including buggies, motorcycles, steam locomotives and more.

4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver: Explore artifacts including buggies, motorcycles, steam locomotives and more. Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Blvd., Denver: Hop on amusement park rides, including 1940s wooden roller coaster "The Cyclone," Lakeside's most popular ride. (Editor's note: Lakeside doesn't open until May, and then weekends only)

Meow Wolf's exhibits engage people's senses of play and curiosity, Trivers said, and they want to encourage people to take those values into the world.

"Our Family-Friendly Guide to Denver features art-forward activities and unique locations that might be new to even locals, with an emphasis on supporting locally-owned businesses," Trivers said.

Denver has something for everyone, whether that be art, food, music or outdoor adventure, Trivers said. Meow Wolf hopes people visit Convergence Station and bring the same sense of art-educing wonder to the world beyond Meow Wolf.

Read the full blog at: meowwolf.com.