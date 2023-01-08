Two Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza shows filled the Denver Coliseum Sunday for day two of the National Western Stock Show, as crowds flocked to see the colorful Escaramuza Charra side-saddle riders, the Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra & Folklorico dancers and the bareback "Charro style" horse riders.
Coming up Monday, the Miniature Hereford Junior Show, Farmyard Follies, the AQHA/APHA Quarter Horse and Paint Horse Show and the PRB Bull Riding at the Denver Coliseum starting at 7 p.m.
For more information, or tickets, visit nationalwestern.com.