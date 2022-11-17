OPENING
“The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2” — (Special event, not rated, 130 minutes). The first two episodes of season three of the multi-season series about the life of Christ shown on the big screen.
“Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22” — (Documentary, not rated, 97 minutes). Follows Liam’s return to Knebworth, 26 years after Oasis’ historic 1996 shows with all new interviews and concert footage from the two sold out performances following the pandemic.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
“She Said” — (Drama, R, 128 minutes). Two reporters for The New York Times publish a story that helps propel the #Metoo movement, shattering the silence around sexual assault in Hollywood and altering American culture forever.
ONGOING
“Aftersun” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). As Sophie tries to reconcile with her father she reflects on a holiday she took with him 20 years earlier.
“Armageddon Time” — (Drama, R, 115 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of strength of family, friendship and the pursuit of the American Dream.
“The Banshess of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.
“Bardo” — (Comedy, R, 159 minutes). A journalist-turned-documentarian goes on a journey to reconcile with his Mexican identity, the past and the present.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Decision to Leave” — (Crime, not rated, 138 minutes). After a man plummets to his death from a mountain peak in South Korea, detective Hae-joon is assigned to the case to find out if he jumped or was pushed. Hae-joon suspects the dead man’s wife, but as he digs deeper he finds himself trapped in a web of desire and deception.
“Good Night Oppy” — (Documentary, PG, 1055 minutes). The story of Opportunity, the Mars Exploration Rover nicknamed Oppy that was sent on a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years.
“Halloween Ends” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. In this final chapter of the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga, the violence and terror after a young man is accused of killing the boy he was babysitting forces Laurie to finally confront the evil she is unable to control.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
“One Piece Film Red” — (Animation, PG-13, 115 minutes). Uta, the most beloved singer in the world, has always concealed her identity when performing. However, at this live concert Uta will reveal her true self.
“Prey for the Devil” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). While preparing to perform an exorcism, a nun comes face to face with a demonic force that has ties to her past.
“Prophet” — (Special Event, not rated, 140 minutes). The story about Primate of Poland, Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, who was restored as head of the Church in Poland after three years of imprisonment by the communist regime.
“Smile” — (Horror, R, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dr. Rose Cotter must find a way to confront her past after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving a patient and starts having frightening occurrences.
“Spirited” — (Comedy, PG-13, 127 minutes). Join Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in a musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“The Swimmers” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). The story of swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini who fled as refugees from war-torn Syria and their journey all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.
“Terrifier 2” — (Horror, not rated, 138 minutes). Art the Clown returns on Halloween night targeting a teenage girl and her younger brother.
“Ticket to Paradise” — (Comedy, PG-13, 144 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A divorced couple on a shared mission travel to Bali to try to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.
“Till” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. The true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s pursuit to expose the racism behind the attack on her 14-year old son while working to bring those involved to justice.
“Triangle of Sadness” — (Comedy, R, 150 minutes). Survivors are trapped on a desert island after a luxury cruise ship for the super-rich sinks.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.