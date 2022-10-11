Blink-182 Private Concert - Los Angeles

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs during the band's private concert at the Galen Center, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are back together as Blink-182, the trio announced Tuesday morning, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.

Reunited for the first time in nearly 10 years, the band announced a new tour, new single and new album.

The massive world tour from Blink-182 includes stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.

The tour includes a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on July 3, 2023.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at blink182.com.

