Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are back together as Blink-182, the trio announced Tuesday morning, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.
Reunited for the first time in nearly 10 years, the band announced a new tour, new single and new album.
The massive world tour from Blink-182 includes stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.
The tour includes a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on July 3, 2023.
Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at blink182.com.
