Ed Sheeran on Friday announced a new show in Denver -- but at a much smaller venue.

The British pop superstar already planned to play at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 19, but now he's added an Aug. 18 show at the Paramount Theatre.

"I'm playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting," Sheeran said in an Instagram post.

Tickets for the show go on sale May 2.

