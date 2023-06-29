Known nationally as a band that runs naked in their music videos, marrying Kardashians and making cameos in movies — June 30, the 182nd day of the year — is known colloquially as Blink-182 day.

But Coloradans have a storied history with the band. Most recently the band's music has been pumping over the loud speakers at Ball Arena during Colorado Avalanche hockey games.

During the Avalanche's 2021-22 Stanley Cup wining season, the band's most popular song, "All the Small Things," was synonymous with the team's run to the cup, which played during the third period at Avalanche home games and sung by thousands of fans in unison.

On Monday, the band will be back at Ball Arena in person playing a concert, not just played for hockey fans.

One treat fans can celebrate in the band's return to the Mile High City is Tom DeLonge playing with his band in Colorado for the first time in nearly a decade.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

DeLonge took two breaks from the band from 1992-2005 and 2009-2015, but announced in October 2022 he was joining back up with drummer Travis Barker and bassist Mark Hoppus for world tour that started in May 2023.

Here are a few fun facts about Blink-182 you might not know:

Then band played in the small eastern-plain town of Byers, Colo. (population 1,322) at Riot Fest in September 2013.

The July 3 show will be Tom Delonge's first show in Denver since September 2013's show in Byers.

The band has never had a Number 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100

The Colorado Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup parade was held on Blink-182 Day

September is the month with the most Blink-182 concert appearances in Colorado with five.

The band has played in Colorado nine dates: Aug 11, 2001, May 4, 2002, May 1, 2004, Sept. 6, 2009, Sept. 4, 2011, Sept. 22, 2013, Sept. 13, 2016, Aug. 12, 2017, Sept. 4, 2019

"All the Small Things" peaked at Number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Feb. 19, 2000 — the band's highest.

The band has had eight songs in the Billboard Hot 100 (I Miss You - No. 42, What's My Age Again - No. 58, Edging - No. 61, Up All Night - No. 65, The Rock Show - No. 71, Bored to Death - No. 85, After Midnight - No. 88)

Tickets to Monday's show are still available via Ticketmaster.