Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and country music superstar Luke Bryan will team up this autumn on “Country Music’s Biggest Night.”
Manning and Bryan will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, KUSA reported.
Bryan made the announcement Monday while hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” Bryan, who is also a judge on “American Idol,” is hosting the CMA Awards for a second consecutive year, while Manning is a first-time host.
“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” Manning said. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”
