Three Denver bars were taken over by a 'bar crawl' by 100-plus Taylor Swift fans as they participated in a silent disco bar hopping event Saturday. The event was organized by MTN Kids, a social group based in Denver that brings people together with various activities.

The crawl had been in the works for some time, according to MTN Kids founder Jeffery Bowman.

"I've been wanting to do a Taylor Swift themed bar crawl for a long time, and got a lot of requests," Bowman said. "I thought it would be fun to do a half silent-disco and half out-loud bar crawl for a more unique experience."

A silent disco sees every participant get a pair of headphones where they can listen to music as they mingle with other fans and move from bar to bar. In this case, listeners had two channels to switch between, each playing a different album, according to Bowman.

The social group organizes activities like hikes, ski trips, happy hours and park gatherings, Bowman said. The gatherings help people make friends and "just have a good time in the Denver area," according to Bowman.

Because the crawl made use of a silent disco, bars more easily accommodated the 130 participants, as there was no need to make use of the bar's sound systems. The crawl began at Jackson's LODO, with participants choosing between "Speak Now" and "Fearless," before heading to Hayters and finishing at Scruffy Murphy's bar. Other albums in the rotation were "Red" and "1989."

The crawl started at about 1 p.m. Saturday and finished around 5:30 p.m. According to Bowman, it was a resounding success.

"Everyone raved about the experience and the fun atmosphere," he said. "Plus Taylor Swift liked our TikTok video, which is pretty cool!"

The TikTok, posted by MTN Kids Saturday evening, has received almost 43,000 likes and over 677,000 views. Commenters have requested another similarly themed get-together, which was hinted at in replies MTN Kids made.

Bowman said conditions for the crawl were perfect and that he couldn't ask for better weather for the crawl. Though the high of 60 degrees did not crack the 73 degree record high, it was well above the "normal" high of 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.