Taylor Swift's Colorado fans have another opportunity to snag a ticket to "The Eras Tour" after the artist announced a second stadium concert date at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High.
Swift added a total of 17 new concert dates to the 27-date tour — a performance which takes fans on a journey through her musical career - including one in Denver on July 14. Swift will take the stage again the following night for her previously-announced concert date on July 15, and both shows will feature musical artists Muna and Gracie Abrams.
Swift originally announced the tour's U.S. leg on social media Nov. 1.
"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)," Swift said on social media. "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"
Swift was last in Denver in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour. In the five years since, Swift has released four studio albums and two re-released studio albums.
Swift's career includes 10 original studio albums, beginning in October of 2006 with her self-titled debut album.
Swift's history in Denver isn't all positive. In 2017, Swift came to Denver for a civil court case involving a groping incident. Swift won against an ex-Denver DJ, saying the $1 she sought in the lawsuit would serve as an example to other women who experienced sexual assault, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
Swift's latest album, Midnights, took the music world by storm in October. Songs from the album occupied the top 10 on the Billboard 100, making Swift the first artist to have all top 10 spots on the list, according to Billboard.
Presale ticket registration will be run through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Verified Fan presales begin Tuesday.