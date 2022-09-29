Matt Megyesi spent four hours in kidney dialysis Wednesday morning. But when noon came, there was only one place he wanted to be – and it wasn’t home in bed. It was at 2 S. Broadway for the official reopening of his Mutiny Information Café.
The iconic counter-culture home for books, music, comedy, pinball and an addictive cherry Italian soda with cream, had been seized by the city of Denver for failure to pay back taxes totaling $31,300. But a GoFundMe campaign from more than 1,100 supporters raised nearly $60,000 in three days, paving the way for Wednesday’s reopening.
Among those donors was Melanie Tatum of Denver, who chipped in even though she had only visited Mutiny once. But when she heard the news, she remembers thinking, “I just found this place – now they can’t close,” she said. “When I saw they had a GoFundMe, I immediately said yes.”
Tatum made a point to visit the reopened store Wednesday – and buy a Vapors album. When she considers that more than a thousand people contributed to the campaign, she said, “that tells me this place is somewhere I want to shop. It tells me that people love this place. And what makes it special are the people who come to it, and the people who run it and work here.”
The store may be temporarily saved, but Megyesi’s medical odyssey continues. Megyesi has had two strokes, a heart attack and permanent vision loss just this year. He is receiving dialysis for his failing (and possibly cancerous) kidney and is on a transplant list. He’s looking at $40,000 in out-of-pocket medical expenses so far.