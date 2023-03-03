Remember when concerts went extinct?

Thankfully, those days are over. Now, there are almost too many options for concerts around the Denver metro area.

Enjoy perusing this list of notable performances that include artists in numerous genres and venues across the area:

Saturday, Mar. 4 at 7:30 p.m. - Nathaniel Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony @ Boettcher Concert Hall

Saturday, Mar. 4 at 8 p.m. - Thee Sacred Souls, Jalen Ngonda @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Saturday, Mar. 4 at 9 p.m. - Elderbrook, NASAYA, Erez @ Ogden Theatre (16+)

Monday, Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. - Parov Stelar @ Fillmore Auditorium

Tuesday, Mar. 7 at 8 p.m. - PUP, Joyce Manor, Pool Kids @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 7:45 p.m. - HARDY @ Fillmore Auditorium

Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 8 p.m. - CHIIILD, Isaia Huron @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 8 p.m. - Bryce Vine with bLAck pARty @ Ogden Theatre (16+)

Thursday, Mar. 9 at 7 p.m. - Steve Aoki @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Thursday, Mar. 9 at 8 p.m. - NAV @ Fillmore Auditorium

Highlight: Hip-hop act NAV has collaborated with Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna and many others. His most recent fourth studio album Demons Protected by Angels hit #2 on the Billboard 200 in 2022.

Thursday, Mar. 9 at 8 p.m. - INNER WAVE @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Friday, Mar. 10 at 6 p.m. - August Burns Red @ Fillmore Auditorium

Friday, Mar. 10 at 7 p.m. - Elle King @ Summit

Friday, Mar. 10 at 9 p.m. - Sultan + Shepard @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Saturday, Mar. 11 at 8 p.m. - We Are The Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, Omnigone @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Sunday, Mar. 12 at 7:30 p.m. - Dreamcatcher @ Fillmore Auditorium

Tuesday, Mar. 14 at 8 p.m. - Morgan Wade, Meg McRee @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Tuesday, Mar. 14 at 8 p.m. - Jessie Murph, charlieonnafriday @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 8 p.m. - The Lagoons, Jelly Ellington @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Thursday, Mar. 16 at 8 p.m. - Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Friday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m. - Southern Avenue with Monk Gyatso @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Saturday, Mar. 18 at 6:30 p.m. - Our Last Night @ Summit

Saturday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m. - Unwritten Law, Authority Zero, Mercy Music @ Bluebird Theater

Saturday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m. - Kimbra, Tei Shi @ Gothic Theatre (16+)

Highlight: Two-time Grammy Award winning artist Kimbra seeks to share her fourth studio album A Reckoning. Perhaps you recognize her name from her collaboration with Gotye on "Somebody That I Used to Know."

Sunday, Mar. 19 at 7 p.m. - Skillet, Theory Of A Deadman, Saint Asonia @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Monday, Mar. 20 at 7 p.m. - Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, Pistols At Dawn @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Monday, Mar. 20 at 8 p.m. - Whitney, Shannon Lay @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Monday, Mar. 20 at 8 p.m. - MASEGO @ Ogden Theatre (16+)

Thursday, Mar. 23 at 7:30 p.m. - Air Supply @ Paramount Theatre

Thursday, Mar. 23 at 8 p.m. - Sullivan King @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Friday, Mar. 24 at 9 p.m. - Sullivan King @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Saturday, Mar. 25 at 8 p.m. - Elephant Revival, The Tallest Man on Earth @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Highlight: This marks Elephant Revival's first Denver show since Red Rocks in 2018. The collection of musicians perform with some niche instruments including the musical saw, washboard and djembe.

Sunday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m. - G. Love & Special Sauce with Nat Myers @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Monday, Mar. 27 at 8 p.m. - The Heavy Heavy with Alpenglow @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Tuesday, Mar. 28 at 7:30 p.m. - keshi, deb never, James Ivy @ Mission Ballroom (All Ages)

Tuesday, Mar. 28 at 7:30 p.m. - Wizkid @ Fillmore Auditorium

Tuesday, Mar. 28 at 8 p.m. - Vancouver Sleep Clinic with Julia Pratt @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Thursday, Mar. 30 at 8 p.m. - Sabrina Carpenter, spill tab @ Mission Ballroom (All Ages)

Friday, Mar. 31 at 6 p.m. - Dabin @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

Friday, Mar. 31 at 8 p.m. - The Disco Biscuits, Eminence Ensemble @ Mission Ballroom (16+)