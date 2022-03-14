On the same day the four resident companies that perform in the downtown Denver Performing Arts Complex announced they are relaxing their COVID-19 rules, a new outbreak is causing the Arvada Center to cancel the first two weeks of its newest production.
The Arvada Center was scheduled to open the play “Stick Fly,” a generational comedy about Black privilege, this coming Friday. Instead, that play will open April 2 after four positive COVID-19 tests among its actors.
“What this means is we’re not done with COVID yet — and COVID is not done with us,” said Arvada Center President and CEO Philip Sneed.
Last fall, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Symphony, Colorado Ballet and Opera Colorado issued a joint COVID-19 policy requiring vaccinations and masks at all indoor ticketed events. On Monday, it was announced that each company will relax those policies according to their own schedules.
Effective immediately, Colorado Symphony and Opera Colorado will no longer require guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend performances, and the wearing of masks is now optional. Colorado Ballet will do the same beginning March 21, upon the conclusion of “The Wizard of Oz,” and the Denver Center will follow suit effective March 28, after the national touring production of “Hamilton” closes.
'What this means is we’re not done with COVID yet – and COVID is not done with us.' – Arvada Center President and CEO Philip Sneed.
“This decision has been made in response to low positivity levels and with guidance from local, state and federal officials,” said Suzanne Yoe, a spokeswoman for the Denver Center. “The DCPA will continually monitor CDC, state and local health requirements and make adjustments as necessary.” But, she added, “Individual touring productions may have their own health and safety requirements.”
On Saturday, Ball Arena officials announced that guests are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, and that face mask enforcement would be determined by the preference of each performing artist.
The Arvada Center is presenting three plays in repertory — meaning the same core company of 11 actors are performing three different titles on rotating nights through May 24: ”Stick Fly,” the Orwellian parable “Animal Farm” and an adapted French farce called “The Liar.” Separately, a different ensemble of actors will present the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” from March 25-April 24. No one from the “Kinky Boots” cast or crew has yet tested positive since rehearsals began, Sneed said.
The Arvada Center canceled a performance of “The Liar” last week on the same day an actor tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, two more cast members and an understudy tested positive. According to union rules, any actor testing positive must go into quarantine for five to 10 days. With “Stick Fly” entering its final week of rehearsals, the decision was made to temporarily shut the production down, Sneed said, “to give the actors time away from each other and prevent any new cases from emerging.”
The celebrated play, by Lydia Diamond, is a comedy about two sons who are taking their respective mates home to meet their affluent parents for the first time. Postponing Friday’s opening for two weeks was the best decision for the health and safety of the actors, staff and patrons, Sneed said — and for the integrity of the show.
“By the time we get everybody back,” Sneed said, “we didn’t feel we could open at what we believe are our usual high-quality standards.”
Because “Stick Fly” was entering its final week of rehearsals, there were no performances of “Animal Farm” or “The Liar” scheduled for this week. Sneed believes that performances of “The Liar” should be able to resume as scheduled March 23 and “Animal Farm” on March 27.
Monday’s announcement came two years to the day after the Arvada Center joined the rest of the world in a shutdown that brought the performing arts to a prolonged halt in Colorado and around the world, wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in ticket revenue.
In December, the Arvada Center canceled the final nine performances of its holiday musical “Elf” after three members of the creative team tested positive for COVID-19, a move that cost the center $230,000 in lost ticket revenue. The Arvada Center posted a loss of just under $1.2 million at the end of the last fiscal year because of the COVID performance shutdown.
Ironically, Sneed said the Arvada Center will also end its proof-of-vaccination requirement and make mask-wearing optional effective immediately, saying there is simply no will among the public for continued enforcement.
“If the Denver Center is going to end their requirements,” he said, “there is going to be a big revolt from our patrons and employees if we keep up ours.”
While mask-wearing will now be optional pretty much everywhere, Yoe added, “We ask our guests to respect individuals who choose to wear masks as a precaution.”