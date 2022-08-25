Nora Lynch: This is no time to kid
This may sound antithetical to a comedy show, but Denver’s Nora Lynch says there is nothing funny about her headlining appearance next Wednesday (Aug. 31) at Comedy Works South.
The Colorado Women’s Bar Association is holding a benefit titled “Don’t ‘Kid’ Me,” an evening of comedy, drinks and discussion about reproductive justice in a post-Roe world.
“I don’t think any of this is funny,” said Lynch, a graduate of Marycrest High school and a writer of sit-coms on every major network with her husband and writing partner, Phil Palisoul. In fact, the proliferation of political comedy, from streaming specials to late-night talk shows, is actually part of the problem, she said, because comedy is not solving anything in the real world.
“We’ve just had 25 of the best years of satire in comedy history – and yet, as a society, we are further down the wrong road than we ever were,” said Lynch. “What’s funny about taking away a woman’s fundamental right of self-autonomy? It’s not funny. It’s terrifying. I don’t want to make people laugh. I want to wake them up. These fascists have every intention of rolling right over us. And while we try to reason with them, they just take more power. Fascists must not be reasoned with. They must be defeated.”
The benefit will begin with a panel on reproductive justice issues featuring Colorado Sen. Julie Gonzales, Katherine Riley of COLOR (Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights), Dr. Julie Winkle M.D., and moderated by attorney Kiki Council from The Forefront Project.
If you couldn’t tell, this is personal for Lynch, whose pioneering mother, Suzanne Harvey Lynch, was a legend within the Colorado Women’s Bar Association for her 60-plus years as a practicing attorney.
“My mother came to believe in reproductive rights in the most personal of ways,” said Lynch, sister of noted film and TV actor John Carroll Lynch. “She had eight pregnancies in a decade: Five were live births, one died at birth and the rest were miscarriages. She came to believe very personally in the right to her own body because she didn’t have it. She was told her whole life that she didn’t deserve it.”
So for Lynch, who will be joined next Wednesday by the self-described “deaf, bisexual, Jewish, queer activist and stand-up comedian” Hayden Kristal, the point isn’t to make you laugh.
“It’s to spur you into doing something,” she said.