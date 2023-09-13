DENVER — Olivia Rodrigo announced the "GUTS World Tour" Wednesday morning.

In support of her second studio album "GUTS," the global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday, Feb. 23, in California.

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

The tour will be Rodrigo's first arena tour, taking her to venues around the world including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, and The O2.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 30.

Rodrigo fans can register for tickets until Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21.

American Express cardholders can register for presale tickets until Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10 p.m. ET. American Express early access begins Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. local time.

Standard tickets will range from $49.50 - $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees in the U.S.

For more on this story, including all the announced tour dates and locations, visit The Denver Gazette's news partners at 9NEWS.com.