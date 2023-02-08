No one knows for certain whether Alex and Elaine hooked up at the end of that famous episode of “Taxi” in Vienna, but we do know they won’t be hooking up in Aspen on Saturday, which is sure to disappoint a number of the beloved sit-com’s Colorado fans.

Judd Hirsch, who is on fire at age 87 after his Oscar-nominated role in the Best Picture front-runner “The Fablemans,” was scheduled to perform A.R. Gurney’s celebrated 1989 play “Love Letters” with his “Taxi” co-star Marilu Henner on Saturday as a benefit for Theatre Aspen. But Henner has had to bow out because she’s got pneumonia.

But Aspen audiences are now in for a different kind of treat, as Henner will be replaced by Hirsch’s real-life wife, Kathryn Danielle Hirsch.

"I'm so disappointed that my dearest friend Marilu is unable to travel to Aspen for ‘Love Letters,’" Judd Hirsch said. "Yet, I can think of no better person to join me on stage than my dearest real-life partner and wonderful actress, Kathryn.”

“Love Letters” would be in the record books as the most performed play in the history of the American theater – if every day were Valentine’s Day. It’s a simply staged piece where the two performers, playing childhood friends turned lovers, take turns reading letters their characters have exchanged over 50 years. It’s a tender, funny and honest look at a relationship that is anything but simple. And if it’s February, it’s happening somewhere nearby. “Love Letters” is the “A Christmas Carol” of Valentine’s Day.

Saturday’s program will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception at the Albright Pavilion in the Aspen Meadows, followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m.

“My wife and I join a long line of spouses taking on these roles, including Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross, and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson,” said Hirsch, whom the L.A. Times says "steals the show" in Steven Spielberg's "The Fablemans." “We're honored to tackle these characters together and celebrate Valentine’s Day with you at Theatre Aspen.”

A limited number of single tickets are available to the public for $95 at 970-300-4474 or theatreaspen.org.

Theatre Aspen regularly brings Broadway veterans and screen celebrities to the Colorado mountains to perform – usually in the summertime. This special benefit performance is a kickoff of sorts to the company’s upcoming 40th anniversary season, which will include “Beautiful, the Carole King Musical” (June 22-July 8), “Doubt” (July 14-29) and “Rent” (Aug. 4-26).

Closer to home, a special variation on “Love Letters” will be performed on Tuesday (Feb. 14) by three pairs of well-known local actors telling the story through an LGBTQ+ lens. Those couples are Stuart Sanks and Tyrell Rae; Susannah and Chloe McLeod; and Josh Hartwell and Jim Hunt. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with drinks and treats for all, followed by the play at 7:30 p.m. at The Savoy, 2700 Arapahoe St. in Denver. Tickets are $20, with all proceeds going to the Denver Actors Fund. Reservations at cloverandbeeproductions.com.