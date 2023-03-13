The celebration over “Everything Everywhere All at Once” winning the 2023 Academy Award for Best Picture is spreading everywhere, notably including Littleton, hometown of Allison Rose Carter.

Carter is one of 15 official producers of the runaway hit, which pulled seven Oscars at Sunday night’s party. Carter, who has 33 professional film credits to her name, is listed as a co-producer. But she was also the film’s Unit Production Manager, which, according to the Directors Guild of America, is a significant title that goes to those primarily responsible for the administration of a feature film.

And talk about a multiverse: She’s going straight from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to an upcoming film called “Nobody Nothing Nowhere,” which is starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lucy Liu and Octavia Spencer. It’s about a “human-looking being” who has been designed and trained for the purpose of filling in a realistic world for Dave, the last remaining person on Earth.

Carter is a graduate of Columbine High School, and she was in class the day of the 1999 massacre.

Carter joins Colorado Academy graduate Shane Boris as winning Colorado producers at Sunday’s Oscars. Boris produced the winning Best Documentary Feature, “Navalny.”

Carter’s parents, Vince and Terri, told Denver Gazette media partner 9News that Allison would watch Steven Spielberg films growing up – and now her latest movie was nominated in some of the same categories he was (for "The Fablemans"). She started making her first movies at Columbine with the help of her parents.

"We played some of the bystanders," Terri told 9News' Marc Sallinger about a scene that was filmed in front of the family’s fireplace.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"She has surpassed anything that I’ve ever done," Vince Carter added. "What you want for your kids is for them to be happy. She’s not only happy, but successful and happy. Man, that just blows me away. She was here just this last Christmas and I said, 'You’re a better person than I am, and it’s true.”

The Carters told Sallinger they love all their daughter’s movies, but nothing prepared them for “Everything, Everywhere All at Once” hauling in 11 Oscar nominations. The film is an eccentric tale about a laundromat-owning Chinese immigrant family that blends science fiction and alternate realities.

"I know everybody says that, 'Oh, it’s just good that you got nominated,'" Terri Carter told Sallinger. "Well, I think that is true."

Carter is also listed as executive producer for an upcoming film called “Nightbitch” and producer of another called “Infinite Summer.” Previous credits include the award-winning film "Diane," starring Mary Kay Place as a mother desperately attempting to bond with her drug-addicted son.

Producer titles are the most fluid designations in the film industry, but one local film exec told The Denver Gazette today that Carter is the real deal. In general, the title reflects the amount of influence and responsibility a producer has on a given project. The pecking order starts with “associate producer” and rises to “co-producer” to “producer” to “executive producer.”

Carter won the L.A. Femme Filmmaker Award in 2012 as Best Feature Writer for co-writing “Hannah Has a Ho-Phase.” Together with Jon Read, Carter runs a production company called Savage Rose Films.