All Things 'Rocky Horror'

'The Rocky Horror Show'

What: Live stage musical

Presented by: Phamaly Theatre Company

When: Aug. 12-Sept. 4

Where: Su Teatro Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fr Drive

Note: Interactive and non-interactive performances available

Cost: $30

Tickets: Phamaly.org, 303-365-0005 or email boxoffice@phamaly.org

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

What: Audience participation film screenings where a cast of performers acts out the movie while it is playing and encourages the audience to yell callbacks, dance and sing along

Presented by: Colorado Elusive Ingredient

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, August 27 (and every last Saturday of the month) at the Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St.

Also: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, (and every second Saturday of the month) at the studio Loft at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex

Cost: $12 and up

Tickets: Esquire showings and Elliie Caulkins showings