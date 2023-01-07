To be a champion kid fiddler, it helps to have a Hello Kitty tucked in your music case. “This is my secret box,” said 10-year-old McKenna Peterson. She slid a wooden lid to reveal a tiny glass figurine cat as big as the nail on her pinkie finger.
“I suppose you could call it a good luck charm, although luck has nothing to do with it,” said her mom, Aimee, who is her teacher and also competes. “McKenna works hard and practices every day,” which she said is around two hours per.
The Petersons flew to Denver from Houston to compete with dozens of musicians in the National Western Stock Show’s Old Time Fiddle Championship which runs Saturday with the finals on Sunday for cash prizes.
The Colorado Old Time Fiddlers’ Association’s gold medal event returned to the stock show this year after a two-year COVID hiatus. “They come from all over,” said sign-up volunteer and musician Beth Reming. “There’s a Texas and Bluegrass style and the difference is if it’s Texas style you want to start dancing!”
The contest features seven age groups from Small Fry, which starts whenever a child can play, to the Senior-Senior category for contestants 70 and over. There’s also the twin division during which two people play together, one on harmony and the other playing the melody.
You don’t have to be a phenom to pick up the fiddle. When Jennifer Riccio first started at age 50, “it sounded like cats crying.” Fourteen years later, she has graduated to what they call a Fiddle Friend. There are even fiddle camps. “The community is unique and that’s why people keep coming back.”
In the warm-up area, musicians of all ages played bouncy tunes, their fiddles tucked under their chins.
Next door, as the competition got underway, toes were tapping as a foursome accompanied by rhythm guitar broke into Angel’s Waltz in a freestyle fiddle tradition whose origins started in square dancing. “The music just makes you happy,” said Pam Faulkner of Castle Rock. Bill Walxon agreed. “I grew up with the Beatles, but to hear a fiddle doing its thing is like nothing else.”
National Western Stock Show fiddling is serious business.
Three judges looking a lot like the America’s Got Talent crew sat at the very tip-top of the arena scored paper forms as they listened for groove and rhythm. “If a robot played a song, it’s a perfect performance,” explained Aarin Carter. Added Luke Price, “We’re looking for a magical feel.”
McKenna was feeling her fiddle Saturday, advancing to Sunday’s finals, first up with the 9-12 year old Junior-Junior event at 9 am. She plays the twins division with her mom at 3:30.
A few tidbits about fiddling from Colorado Old Time Fiddlers’ Association President Erin Biemford:
- What’s better, a fiddle or a violin? “It depends on who you ask. A violin has strings and a fiddle has strangs. You can spill beer on a fiddle but don’t bring a beer near my violin. Officially it’s the same instrument but it’s a different style. You can compare the difference to classical or jazz piano.”
- The part of the fiddle bow which makes the sound as it slides is made of horsehair.
- Fiddling is taught by ear training. You slow down the song. You learn the different parts by breaking it down and putting it back together.
- Many fiddlers started on the instrument playing classical violin and then switched.
- Fiddle playing has become cool, as seen by the popularity of the alternative hip-hop Denver band, Flobots. “A lot of fiddle players grew up in the old time tradition who are now professionals who play at Telluride or Red Rocks.
