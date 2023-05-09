Panel discussion following a SeriesFest screening of "Bones of Crow," Marie Clements' epic Indigenous miniseries from Canada. It's a devastating story that follows Aline Spears and her Cree siblings who are forced into a local residential Catholic school system and endure all manner of abuse that shapes their family for generations. Among those present in Denver were Clements, Grace Dove (“Alaska Daily”) and Carla Rae. The panel was led by filmmaker Jennifer Loren.
At a screening independent comedy pilots, the team from "Our Big Punjabi Family" – about what happens when a family therapist and her husband are forced to move in with his big, loud, traditional Punjabi family.
At a screening independent comedy pilots, the team from "Who's Annie" – a series about and starring Annie Pisapia, a woman fresh out of prison who is ready to become a famous actor, and Sophia, her quirky director.
At a screening independent comedy pilots, Jocko Sims, creator and director of 'Grown' – the story of world-weary, fatherless 14-year-old named Rogelio who comes to realize a disconnect between the man he thought his late father was, and the man his sister remembers.
At a screening independent comedy pilots, 'Grown' star Josiah Gabriel. It's the story of world-weary, fatherless 14-year-old named Rogelio who comes to realize a disconnect between the man he thought his late father was, and the man his sister remembers.
At a screening independent comedy pilots, 'Grown' stars, from left, Josiah Gabriel, Giovanni Cristoff and Angela Mejia-Loggia. It's the story of world-weary, fatherless 14-year-old named Rogelio who comes to realize a disconnect between the man he thought his late father was, and the man his sister remembers.
At a screening independent comedy pilots, the team from 'Grown.' It's the story of world-weary, fatherless 14-year-old named Rogelio who comes to realize a disconnect between the man he thought his late father was, and the man his sister remembers.
Denver actor Sheryl McCallum, currently starring in the Denver Center’s stage musical “Miss Rhythm: The Legend of RuthBrown”), was part of the cast who read the pilot of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia.
Denver actors Sam Gilstrap, left, and Kristen Adele, were part of the cast who read the pilot of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia.
A cast of live actors read the pilot episode of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia.
A cast of live actors including Kristen Adele Calhoun, left, and Natalie Oliver Atherton (newly crowned Mrs. ColoradoAmerican) read the pilot episode of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia.
A cast of live actors read the pilot episode of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia.
A cast of live actors read the pilot episode of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia.
Denver actor Sheryl McCallum was part of the cast who read the pilot of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia. That's Jocko Sims, right.
A cast of live actors including Natalie Oliver Atherton (newly crowned Mrs. ColoradoAmerican) and Kristen Adele Calhoun read the pilot episode of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia.
A cast of live actors read the pilot episode of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia.
The cast of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” read her pilot episode before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia.
A cast of live actors read the pilot episode of Lori Webster Fore's “Soul City” before a live audience at SeriesFest. It's an hour-long drama directed by Denzel Whitaker that opens with a small-town hurricane that unearths a hidden Black utopia.
“Chinwag,” a live taping of a podcast hosted by actor Paul Giamatti (“Sideways”) and professor Stephen Asma at SeriesFest 2023 in Denver.
Photos from SeriesFest 2023 in Denver.
SeriesFest co-founder Randi Kleiner.
“Chinwag,” a live taping of a podcast hosted by actor Paul Giamatti (playing the theramin) and professor Stephen Asma at SeriesFest 2023 in Denver.
Local filmmaker Mitch Dickman of Listen Productions at SeriesFest.
Photos from the red carpet at SeriesFest 2023 in Denver.
SeriesFest, one of Denver’s signature entertainment events of the year, is like a film festival for television. One where, for one week, Denver becomes the epicenter of the TV universe. There’s all sorts of programming, but the guts of it is to screen and promote upcoming network episodic television premieres. This year’s ninth SeriesFest events are taking place from May 5-10, primarily at the Sie FilmCenter (2510 E. Colfax Ave.), culminating in a big comedy party on Wednesday headlined by Chelsea Handler at Red Rocks.
Among the shows fearured in this slideshow are “Bones of Crows,” Marie Clements' epic Indigenous miniseries from Canada that follows a family Cree siblings who are forced into a local residential Catholic school system and endure all manner of abuse that shapes their family for generations; 2. “Chinwag,” a live taping of a podcast hosted by bigshot actor Paul Giamatti (“Sideways”) and professor Stephen Asma; Jocko Sims' “Grown”; which follows the coming-of-age of a fatherless 14-year-old in New York; and "SoulCity,” a live reading of Lori Webster Fore's pilot after a hurricane unearths a hidden Black utopia featuring a cast of national and local actors including Natalie Oliver Atherton, Kristen Adele, Lyla Brooks Roberts, Liana La Rosa, Peter Katona, Sheryl McCallum and Sam Gilstrap. Read more about all of them here.
