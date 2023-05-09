SeriesFest, one of Denver’s signature entertainment events of the year, is like a film festival for television. One where, for one week, Denver becomes the epicenter of the TV universe. There’s all sorts of programming, but the guts of it is to screen and promote upcoming network episodic television premieres. This year’s ninth SeriesFest events are taking place from May 5-10, primarily at the Sie FilmCenter (2510 E. Colfax Ave.), culminating in a big comedy party on Wednesday headlined by Chelsea Handler at Red Rocks.

Among the shows fearured in this slideshow are “Bones of Crows,” Marie Clements' epic Indigenous miniseries from Canada that follows a family Cree siblings who are forced into a local residential Catholic school system and endure all manner of abuse that shapes their family for generations; 2. “Chinwag,” a live taping of a podcast hosted by bigshot actor Paul Giamatti (“Sideways”) and professor Stephen Asma; Jocko Sims' “Grown”; which follows the coming-of-age of a fatherless 14-year-old in New York; and "Soul City,” a live reading of Lori Webster Fore's pilot after a hurricane unearths a hidden Black utopia featuring a cast of national and local actors including Natalie Oliver Atherton, Kristen Adele, Lyla Brooks Roberts, Liana La Rosa, Peter Katona, Sheryl McCallum and Sam Gilstrap. Read more about all of them here.