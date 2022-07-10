LA Premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Cast member Paul Rudd arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" at El Capitan Theatre on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Paul Rudd — aka Ant-Man — became a real-life superhero after befriending a bullied Colorado boy, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported on their website.

According to CNN, the star surprised 12-year-old Brody Ridder from Westminster when he FaceTimed with Brody after learning that his classmates refused to sign his yearbook.

In a Facebook post, Brody's mother, Cassandra Ridder, posted a photo of the yearbook showing his classmates refusing to sign it and a note from Brody himself on one of the blank pages that read "Hope you make some more friends -- Brody Ridder."

