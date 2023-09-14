Adam Sandler, aka Happy Gilmore, is headed to Denver just before Christmas to perform standup comedy at Ball Arena on his latest comedy tour.

The accomplished comedian from "Saturday Night Live," and movies including "Happy Gilmore," and "The Waterboy" will be in Denver on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Tickets were available beginning with a Live Nation presale at noon Thursday with general sale at noon Friday on Ticketmaster.

Ball Arena is the last stop on the tour unless more dates are announced: