Adam Sandler, aka Happy Gilmore, is headed to Denver just before Christmas to perform standup comedy at Ball Arena on his latest comedy tour.
The accomplished comedian from "Saturday Night Live," and movies including "Happy Gilmore," and "The Waterboy" will be in Denver on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Let’s have some fun pic.twitter.com/KUeDsPwpRB— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 13, 2023
Tickets were available beginning with a Live Nation presale at noon Thursday with general sale at noon Friday on Ticketmaster.
Ball Arena is the last stop on the tour unless more dates are announced:
- Thu Oct 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Fri Oct 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Oct 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Sun Oct 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Mon Oct 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
- Wed Oct 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
- Thu Oct 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
- Fri Oct 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
- Sat Oct 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
- Mon Oct 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
- Tue Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Wed Nov 08 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
- Thu Nov 09 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Sat Nov 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
- Sun Nov 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Mon Nov 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
- Wed Nov 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thu Nov 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
- Sat Dec 02 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Sun Dec 03 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
- Thu Dec 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
- Fri Dec 08 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
- Sat Dec 09 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
- Sun Dec 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
- Tue Dec 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena